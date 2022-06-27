|
DGAP-News: Virtual Annual General Meeting of Schweizer Electronic AG
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Virtual Annual General Meeting of Schweizer Electronic AG:
- Majority agreement by shareholders on all agenda items
- 70 percent of the registered share capital was represented
- Executive Board looks back on a challenging year and provides an outlook for the future
Schramberg, 27 June 2022 The Annual General Meeting of Schweizer Electronic AG took place again in virtual form on Friday. In total, 70 percent of the registered share capital of Schweizer Electronic AG was represented.
Financial year 2021 / Outlook
He reported on the successful turnaround at the Schramberg plant, on order books that reached an unprecedented level and on the successful advancement of SCHWEIZER technology development. Nicolas Schweizer emphasised in particular the challenges at the Chinese plant due to the prevailing difficult framework conditions and the measures taken, the positive effects of which are to be expected from the end of the second quarter.
Despite the many uncertainties, the Executive Board confirmed the April announcement of an expected growth of 10 to 20% and an improvement in EBITDA of between -4% and +1%. Successful implementation of the profit improvement in China is crucial here. However, the main focus is on stabilising and improving the Group equity ratio, preferably through capital measures at the site in China.
Agreement on all agenda items
Dr Harald Marquardt, Chairman of Marquardt SE, was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board with a majority of 99.7%.
In the subsequent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Dr Stefan Krauss was elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board as the successor to Mr Christoph Schweizer.
Mr Christoph Schweizer resigned from the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting. Mr Christoph Schweizer was Chairman of the Executive Board of Schweizer Electronic AG until 2002 and, after completing his operational activities, was a member of the companys Supervisory Board, where he took on the role of Chairman for 15 years.
In view of his special merits for the company, Christoph Schweizer was appointed Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
All voting results and further information on the Annual General Meeting are available on the Internet at https://schweizer.ag/en/investors-media/annual-shareholders-meeting:
The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol SCE, ISIN DE 000515623).
For further information please contact:
Elisabeth Trik
27.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schweizer Electronic AG
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-397
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1384491
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1384491 27.06.2022
