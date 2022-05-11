|
11.05.2022 07:55:04
DGAP-News: Viscom AG: Highest incoming orders in a first quarter since companys founding; business performance continues to rise
|
DGAP-News: Viscom AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Viscom AG: Highest incoming orders in a first quarter since companys founding; business performance continues to rise
Incoming orders: 25,463 thousand (previous year: 20,741 thousand); +22.8 %
In the European region, there was a sustained market recovery in the first quarter of 2022 that was reflected in encouraging incoming orders. This makes Viscom optimistic for the coming quarters. Europe remained by far the Viscom Groups strongest region, accounting for around 42 % of its revenue. The Europe region generated revenue of
Customer enquiries in the Americas region are on the rise in all sectors, including the automotive, battery and consumer industries. The situation is stabilising in all areas and customers are returning to normality. The supply chain disruption is still negatively affecting sectors in the Americas region, though the trend towards improvement is making progress. Viscom enjoyed good visitor numbers at the APEX trade fair at the end of January 2022 and forged new contacts. Customer enquiries and talks are still becoming more frequent. Viscom is feeling positive about its business prospects in the Americas region for the rest of 2022. Segment revenue in the Americas region more than tripled year-on-year
In the first quarter of 2022, customers placed significantly more orders for their factories in Asia than in the first quarter of the previous year. More and more customers, especially in the consumer segment, are expecting 24/7-support from Viscom at more and more locations. A further branch was therefore established in the Asia region in the previous year, at Huizhou, China. Viscom inspection systems are also provided for training and demonstrations purposes at the premises here. Moreover, the new Indian branch will commence business activities in Bangalore in the second quarter of 2022 to ensure adequate support from Viscom on this regions growing local market. Viscoms ongoing business performance in the Asia region is difficult to predict with the geopolitical situation as it is, particularly in light of the new lockdown in the Shanghai region. Revenue in the Asia region amounted to 6,778 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, more than double the previous years level (previous year: 2,819 thousand). Segment earnings improved significantly to 643 thousand (previous year: -156 thousand), corresponding to a margin of 9.5 % (previous year: -5.5 %).
Viscom AG is confident for the 2022 financial year, in which many new, concrete projects are planned, particularly with existing customers. Demand for the iX7059 product family for automated X-ray inspection, which was introduced last year, has been especially high. Viscom has received several major orders in Device Inspection; the iX7059 has also allowed us to land new customers in Module Inspection. The supply chain shortages remain a challenge. Ensuring the full supply of parts is requiring more organisational and personnel effort, and is increasingly leading to delays in deliveries and thus revenue recognition. However, it is important to Viscom AG to maintain close contact with its customers as well as open and honest communications with them. An impact on customers production processes has largely been avoided to date. In the months ahead it will remain Viscoms goal to provide its customers with optimal support and to ensure a smooth, punctual production start-up.
In order to minimise its dependence on key technologies and the current supply shortages for the frames needed to manufacture inspection systems, Viscom AG acquired a long-standing supplier for the manufacture of metal frames by way of purchase agreement dated 28 March 2022 and effective 1 April 2022. This company will work exclusively for Viscom AG.
The tragic events in Ukraine are causing great suffering to the people there. However, the long-term economic repercussions of the Russia/Ukraine war are still nigh on impossible to predict. The increasingly high Inflation and disruption of supply chains are affecting Viscom AG as well. To date, the sanctions against Russia have not had any notable impact on Viscom. Viscom AGs management continues to anticipate target revenue and incoming orders of between 90 million and 95 million in the 2022 financial year. The EBIT-Margin will be between 5% and 10%, with EBIT of between 4.5 million and 9.5 million.
The Group interim report as at 31 March 2022 is available for download now in the Investor Relations section of the website at www.viscom.com.
OPERATING FIGURES
About Viscom
Contact:
Viscom AG
Investor Relations
Sandra M. Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
11.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom AG
|Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 791
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@viscom.de
|Internet:
|www.viscom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
|WKN:
|784686
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1348349
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1348349 11.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!