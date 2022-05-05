|
DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: First Annual General Meeting of Vitesco Technologies since the stock market listing
First Annual General Meeting of Vitesco Technologies since the stock market listing
- Annual General Meeting formally approves the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board actions for the 2021 financial year
- Election proposals for the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board accepted in full
- Remuneration report and remuneration system for the Executive Board members approved
- Over 78 percent of capital shares represented in voting
Election proposals for shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board accepted in full
All other agenda items approved
Over 78 percent of the share capital represented at the time of voting
All detailed documents on the 2022 Annual General Meeting are available in the Annual General Meeting section of the Vitesco Technologies website.
Speech by CEO Andreas Wolf: The electrification business is the engine of growth
In his speech, CEO Andreas Wolf said that the companys early and decisive focus on electrification technologies has paid off. Our entire product portfolio is benefiting from the boom in electric-powered transport. In 2021, we secured orders with a value of 5.1 billion for electrification products alone. With our experience, our electronics and systems expertise, and our extensive portfolio, we are extremely well-positioned for the future. Total order intake for 2021 stands at 11.2 billion.
Vitesco Technologies is working to increase efficiency and lower costs to make electric-powered transport suitable for large-scale use. The company uses a modular design, greater integration of components and functions, and more extensive standardization to help it achieve this objective.
Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable mobility. With intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion drive systems, Vitesco Technologies is making mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic controls, sensors and actuators, and exhaust gas treatment solutions. In 2021, Vitesco Technologies generated sales of around 8.3 billion and employs a workforce of around 37,000 employees at 50 locations. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg.
