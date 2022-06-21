DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Pioneer in Automation of Life Cycle Assessments: Vitesco Technologies rolls out Life Cycle Engineering

|
Regensburg, June 21, 2022. With the aim of optimizing the ecological footprint of its products and, in the long term, designing them to be CO2-neutral throughout their entire life cycle, Vitesco Technologies, a leading supplier of advanced drive technologies and electrification solutions, is intensively looking into the so-called Life Cycle Engineering (LCE).
Life cycle engineering (LCE) means that when designing and developing a product, the ecological footprint of the entire value chain is taken into account from the extraction of raw materials for supplied parts, through their production and transport, to the use of the finished product and its recycling at the end of its life in order to optimize these aspects using scientific methods.
Vitesco Technologies also contributes its expertise to the Umwelt Produkt working group of the Verband der Deutschen Automobilindustrie (association of the German automotive industry), and to several initiatives of the CLEPA regarding life cycle assessments. The companys expertise is in high demand from automotive manufacturers and suppliers who also want to introduce life cycle assessments in their companies. Only when you know the CO2 footprint of your own actions or a product, you can also implement suitable measures or select materials to reduce its environmental impact. We can take advantage from years of experience, extensive databases and highly specialized tools, explains Khosrau Heidary, head of Life Cycle Engineering at Vitesco Technologies.
Prof. Dr. Alexander Martin from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and the Fraunhofer IIS, a proven expert in life cycle engineering, considers the company a pioneer when it comes to automating life cycle assessments: Vitesco Technologies has developed very innovative, scientifically sound concepts in many areas that are unparalleled in the industry. Almost all major companies are working on this topic and are currently in the analysis phase. Vitesco Technologies has already completed that phase and is taking a pioneering role in the supplier industry by implementing life cycle engineering in its corporate processes.
The pilot project for this initiative at Vitesco Technologies was the life cycle assessment of a high-voltage inverter a particularly complex product with many components that are also used in other areas of electric vehicles. For this alone, around 400 individual components and all steps in the value chain were collected and analyzed. The method, with which life cycle assessments can be mathematically optimized in an automated manner, was developed in cooperation with the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg. Following the successful pilot phase, this method is now being introduced in development, production, and business processes as part of the life cycle engineering program.
Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of modern drive technologies for sustainable mobility. With intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid and combustion drive trains, Vitesco Technologies makes mobility clean, efficient and affordable. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic control systems, sensors and actuators, as well as exhaust gas aftertreatment solutions. In 2021, Vitesco Technologies achieved a turnover of 8.3 billion and employs more than 37,000 people at around 50 locations. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
