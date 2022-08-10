DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Q2 2022: Vitesco Technologies continues to report robust new orders for electrification products

DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

Q2 2022: Vitesco Technologies continues to report robust new orders for electrification products



Quarterly sales of 2.17 billion (Q2 2021: 2.09 billion); sales of 4.42 billion generated in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: 4.40 billion)

Adjusted EBIT for Q2 2022 of 32.9 million (Q2 2021: 64.7 million), with an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.5 percent (Q2 2021: 3.1 percent); for the six-month period, adjusted EBIT came to 78.1 million (H1 2021: 81.8 million) with a margin of 1.8 percent (H1 2021: 1.9 percent)

New orders of around 3.7 billion in Q2 2022, of which 3.0 billion attributable to electrification products

Sales from electrification products of 500 million in the first half of the year

Regensburg, August 10, 2022. Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of advanced drive technologies for sustainable mobility, published its results for the second quarter and for the first half of 2022 today. The companys performance exceeded expectations in the second quarter despite ongoing shortages of semiconductors, production outages in China due to lockdowns, and the impact of worldwide increases in inflation. New orders at Vitesco Technologies also remained robust.

In the quarter under review, orders amounting to 3.7 billion were received, including 3.0 billion in the electrification market. The major order of 1.7 billion announced in May, which is for a battery management system that Vitesco Technologies is supplying to a global customer, was included in the volume of new orders for the second quarter of 2022.

A major highlight was our success in signing a cooperation agreement with the Renault Group. This partnership will allow us to continue stepping up our growth in the field of electrification and work with the Renault Group to develop a power electronics solution that is unique in the market, explained CEO Andreas Wolf. Under this partnership, the Renault Group is also entering into a multi-year agreement with Vitesco Technologies concerning power electronics for hybrid Renault vehicles. From 2025 onward, Vitesco Technologies will also supply the Renault Group with a high-voltage box for electric vehicles, which houses both a DC/DC converter and a charger.

Another solid quarter in difficult market conditions

There were again many challenges to overcome in the second quarter. We did so by maintaining a disciplined approach to costs and focusing on operational efficiency. This enabled us to cope well with the lockdowns in China due to COVID-19, for example, said CFO Werner Volz. Reaching successful agreement with our customers on the first price adjustments also had a positive impact on our sales and earnings.

Consolidated sales amounted to 2.17 billion in the second quarter (Q2 2021: 2.09 billion), a rise of almost 3.3 percent. The sales from electrification products included in this total came to 235 million. Adjusted for changes to the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects, sales fell by 1.4 percent. Adjusted EBIT was down compared with the prior-year period at 32.9 million (Q2 2021: 64.7 million), which equates to an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.5 percent (Q2 2021: 3.1 percent). Net income increased to 36.7 million (Q2 2021: 0.2 million), while earnings per share (EPS) rose to 0.92.



Sales for the first half of 2022 went up by 0.6 percent to 4.42 billion (H1 2021: 4.40 billion). Adjusted EBIT edged down by 4.5 percent to 78.1 million (H1 2021: 81.8 million), giving an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.8 percent (H1 2021: 1.9 percent). However, net income improved markedly from a net loss of 31.5 million in the first half of 2021 to net income of 25.4 million in the first six months of 2022. Earnings per share stood at 0.63 for the first half of 2022.

Free cash flow amounted to 1.6 million (Q2 2021: 65.7 million). The situation remained difficult as regards the global supply of semiconductors but despite this, we still achieved a positive free cash flow, primarily as a result of non-recurring items. Furthermore, the figure for the prior-year period had been boosted by the effects of the spin-off. As of June 30, 2022, Vitesco Technologies had a sound balance sheet, with an equity ratio of 40.4 percent (Juni 30, 2021: 32.0 percent).

Significant Inflation effects in the form of increased energy and transportation costs, due in no small part to Russias war of aggression in Ukraine, weighed on the companys overall earnings. Lockdowns in China because of COVID-19 were also a challenge for the industry and therefore for Vitesco Technologies, especially at the start of the quarter under review. The growth of our business in North America and the positive effects of exchange rates compensated for the lockdown-related slowdown in production that occurred in China in the second quarter, explained CEO Andreas Wolf.

Performance of the business units

The Electrification Technology business unit achieved sales of 147.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2021: 147.2 million). Adjusted EBIT declined slightly to -69.7 million (Q2 2021: -66.1 million), equating to an adjusted EBIT margin of -47.4 percent (Q2 2021: -44.9 percent). The earnings of the Electrification Technology business unit continued to be impacted by the additional expenses incurred as a result of the situation in the semiconductor market and the increases in material prices. Demand remained high for high-voltage electric drives and power electronics, which was reflected particularly clearly by the large volume of new orders. The Electrification Technology business unit registered orders totaling 2.3 billion in the second quarter.

Sales increased in the Electronic Controls business unit in the second quarter of 2022 to 922.2 million (Q2 2021: 888.9 million). Adjusted EBIT amounted to 19.7 million (Q2 2021: 50.7 million), equating to an adjusted EBIT margin of 2.1 percent (Q2 2021: 5.8 percent). This business unit also incurred additional expenses due to the situation in the semiconductor market and increases in material prices, and these expenses weighed on earnings. Positive effects were mainly felt as a result of strong growth in the core technologies, especially in Germany and North America.

In the Sensing & Actuation business unit, sales for the second quarter of 2022 amounted to 844.4 million (Q2 2021: 807.9 million). Adjusted EBIT amounted to 84.1 million (Q2 2021: 71.2 million), equating to an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.0 percent (Q2 2021: 8.9 percent). This business unit also felt the impact of the semiconductor shortage, primarily as a result of higher material prices. The rise in demand seen in Germany and North America contributed to the improvement in earnings.

Expectations for 2022 as a whole

The companys outlook for 2022 as a whole remains unchanged, with Vitesco Technologies anticipating sales in a range of 8.6 billion to 9.1 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 2.2 percent and 2.7 percent. Free cash flow for 2022 is likely to be in excess of 50 million. The reasons why the outlook for business development was not adjusted despite reduced vehicle production figures are, in particular, supportive exchange rate developments, agreed price adjustments and the continued expected improvement in semiconductor availability in the second half of the year. Given the ongoing volatile developments at global level, such as Russias war of aggression in Ukraine, adjustments to production as a result of COVID-19, and the energy supply situation, the outlook continues to be subject to significant uncertainty.

Key figures for the second quarter of 2022 and the first half of 2022 compared to the previous year 2021

million H1/

2022 H1/

2021 Q2/

2022 Q2/

2021 Sales 4,423.6 4,396.9 2,165.0 2,094.9 Growth (%) 0.6 3.3 Adjusted EBIT1 78.1 81.8 32.9 64.7 As a percentage of sales 1.8 1.9 1.5 3.1 EBIT 66.3 39.8 28.7 25.6 As a percentage of sales 1.5 0.9 1.3 1.2 Capital expenditure on property, plant, and equipment and on software2 164.6 146.0 112.5 101.7 As a percentage of sales 3.7 3.3 5.2 4.9 Cash flow before financing activities (free cash flow) 49.8 304.8 1.6 65.7 As a percentage of sales 1.1 6.9 0.1 3.1 Equity ratio (%) 40.4 32.0 BUSINESS UNITS: ELECTRIFICATION TECHNOLOGY (ET) Sales 308.7 312.4 147.0 147.2 Growth (%) -1.2 -0.1 Adjusted EBIT1 -137.8 -139.4 -69.7 -66.1 As a percentage of sales -44.6 -44.6 -47.4 -44.9 ELECTRONIC CONTROLS (EC) Sales 1,868.5 1,873.3 922.2 888.9 Growth (%) -0.3 3.7 Adjusted EBIT1 41.7 52.5 19.7 50.7 As a percentage of sales 2.2 2.8 2.1 5.8 SENSING & ACTUATION (S&A) Sales 1,730.3 1,684.4 844.4 807.9 Growth (%) 2.7 4.5 Adjusted EBIT1 168.4 138.3 84.1 71.2 As a percentage of sales 9.7 8.3 10.0 8.9 CONTRACT MANUFACTURING (CM) Sales 548.9 546.1 270.0 260.4 Growth (%) 0.5 3.7 Adjusted EBIT1 17.4 32.9 8.2 12.1 As a percentage of sales 3.2 6.0 3.0 4.6

Source: company information.

Footnotes:

Adjusted for amortization of intangible assets as a result of purchase price allocation, for changes in the scope of consolidation, and for one-off items. Capital expenditure excluding right-of-use assets (IFRS 16).

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable transport solutions. With the help of intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion drive systems, Vitesco Technologies makes clean, efficient, and affordable transport a reality. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic control units, sensors and actuators, and exhaust aftertreatment solutions. In 2021, Vitesco Technologies generated sales of 8.3 billion. It employs nearly 37,000 people at around 50 sites. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg.

