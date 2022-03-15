DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies places EUR 200 million Schuldschein loan

15.03.2022 08:00:24

Vitesco Technologies places EUR 200 million Schuldschein loan

Vitesco Technologies places EUR 200 million Schuldschein loan

Vitesco Technologies places EUR 200 million Schuldschein loan
 

- Debut Schuldschein loan with a total volume of EUR 200 million placed in a challenging market environment

- "The Schuldschein loan strengthens our already solid liquidity position and expands the current mix of financing instruments," says Werner Volz, CFO of Vitesco Technologies.


Regensburg, March 15, 2022. Vitesco Technologies, a leading international provider of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions for sustainable mobility, has successfully taken out a Schuldschein loan in the amount of 200 million euros. In a currently challenging market environment, this long-term loan is an important component of the company's financial strategy and at the same time contributes to investor diversification.

The overall transaction comprises tranches with terms of three, five, seven and ten years, which could be priced at the lower end of the marketing range. The tranches were offered with both fixed and variable interest rates. The Schuldschein loan was arranged by Helaba, LBBW and UniCredit.

"The Schuldschein loan strengthens our already solid liquidity position and expands the current mix of financing instruments," says Werner Volz, CFO of Vitesco Technologies.

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. With smart system solutions and components for electric, hybrid and internal combustion drivetrains, Vitesco Technologies makes mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product range includes electrified drivetrain systems, electronic control units, sensors and actuators, and exhaust-gas aftertreatment solutions. In 2020, Vitesco Technologies recorded sales of 8 billion and employs more than 40,000 employees at about 50 locations worldwide. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

 

