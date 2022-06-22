DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2022

DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2022 (news with additional features)



22.06.2022 / 19:13

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2022

- All proposed resolutions approved

- All existing members re-appointed

- Board strengthened and diversified

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, June 22, 2022 Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced the appointment of Dr. Claudia Riedl and Samir Shah, MD, to its Non-Executive Board of Directors. Both appointments were approved during Vivoryons Annual General Meeting which took place today. All voting items, including the re-appointment of Charlotte Lohmann, Dr. Erich Platzer, Dr. Dinnies von der Osten and Jörg Neermann as members of the Companys Non-Executive Board, were approved with a large majority.

We are delighted to welcome Claudia Riedl and Samir Shah, both highly experienced professionals, to Vivoryons Board of Directors, said Dr. Erich Platzer, Chairman of Vivoryons Board of Directors. Beyond his current position as Head of Investor Relations at Novartis headquarters in Basel, Samir is a seasoned expert in the pharmaceutical industry who has held numerous leadership positions in the area of business development, commercial development and finance. He brings to Vivoryon profound expertise in leading several global franchises, including neurology/CNS, demonstrating his ability to successfully drive business performance for global pharmaceutical companies. Claudia is an accomplished leader in financial communications and investor relations with a wealth of senior executive experience and a proven track record of executing on corporate transformation strategies. Both new Board members are very well suited to help craft and implement value-creating strategies for the Company as we continue our efforts in bringing new treatment options to patients suffering from Alzheimers disease. On behalf of Vivoryon and the Board of Directors, I warmly welcome Claudia and Samir and look forward to working with them.



Samir Shah, MD, brings extensive senior executive, investor relations, business development, commercial and financial expertise to Vivoryon. In addition to his current role as Head of Investor Relations for Novartis, a company he has been with since 2004, he is a member of several executive groups and committees within the organization, including Finance Leadership Team, Innovation Management Board and Trust & Reputation Committee. Prior to Novartis, Dr. Shah spent more than 12 years at Merck Serono, where he led several global franchises, including neurology. He graduated as a physician from University of Sheffield, England and joined the pharmaceutical industry after completing his postgraduate medical training (MRCP). Dr. Shah also holds an MBA from the University of Warwick, England.



Dr. Claudia Riedls broad expertise includes senior advisory roles in a number of IPOs and financings in various geographies. During her more than 15-year tenure as Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at the German biotech MorphoSys until 2016, she supported the companys transformation and growth from a technology-focused antibody discovery and development enterprise into a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. Subsequently, in a senior advisor capacity, she was instrumental in the companys successful secondary listing on Nasdaq in 2018. Following an apprenticeship at Deutsche Bank AG, Dr. Riedl studied biology and earned a PhD at Technical University, Munich, Germany.



Further information on the Companys AGM, including the voting results on all agenda items, can be found on Vivoryons website: https://www.vivoryon.com/ordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2022/

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimers disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com

