DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Positive Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board Recommendation for Phase 2b Study of Varoglutamstat in AD

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Positive Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board Recommendation for Phase 2b Study of Varoglutamstat in AD



23.06.2022

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Positive Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board Recommendation for Phase 2b Study of Varoglutamstat in AD

- Parallel group, dose-finding part of the study completed

- DSMB recommends that the study should proceed with a maximum dose of 600 mg BID varoglutamstat or placebo

- All subjects randomized to the treatment arm will now receive selected dose

- Decision based on safety data from 181 patients

- Detailed study results to be presented at an upcoming medical conference

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, June 23, 2022 Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that it has completed the parallel group, dose-finding part of its European Phase 2b study VIVIAD (NCT04498650) and that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has selected the highest dose investigated, 600 mg twice daily (BID), as the final dose to be administered in the second part of the study. VIVIAD is a state-of-the-art Phase 2b study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of varoglutamstat in 250 subjects with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild Alzheimers disease (AD). The DSMB decision is based on safety data from 181 patients, 90 of which had completed the week 24 treatment visit at the May 17 cut-off date. All subjects randomized to the treatment arm will be treated at the selected dose of 600 mg BID moving forward and will continue treatment for up to 48-96 weeks dependent on study entry date.



Detailed results of the study will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.



We are encouraged by the DSMBs decision to continue the study with the highest dose tested in our treatment arm, which is key to the next steps of clinical development in Europe, the U.S. and also in China led by our partner Simcere, said Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO of Vivoryon. We look forward to announcing the detailed VIVIAD interim safety results later this quarter.



VIVIAD is actively enrolling patients and will continue to evaluate its primary and secondary outcome measures, which include multiple cognitive, safety and biomarker endpoints. Vivoryon remains on target to report final data for the study in the second half of 2023.



About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimers disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com



