DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Successfully Completes Private Placement Raising EUR 21 Million

01.04.2022 / 08:47

Vivoryon Therapeutics Successfully Completes Private Placement Raising EUR 21 Million

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, April 1, 2022 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) ("Vivoryon" or the "Company"), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that it has successfully completed a private placement by way of accelerated bookbuilding, placing 2,000,000 registered shares at an offering price of EUR 10.50 per share. The new shares from the capital increase represent 10% of Vivoryon's existing issued share capital and have been issued from the Company's authoritzed capital under exclusion of the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights. As a consequence, the Company's issued share capital will increase to EUR 22,050,482.00.



The gross proceeds of the offering amount to approximately EUR 21.00 million. Vivoryon intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the ongoing clinical development of its lead candidate varoglutamstat, currently in Phase 2 in Europe and the United States for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The shares were placed to high-quality institutional investors from across Europe and the United States, as well as to certain members of the Board of Directors. "We are grateful to our existing shareholders, including members of our Board of Directors, and our new investors for their support and for recognizing the potential of Vivoryon, our technology and our steady advances in clinical development of varoglutamstat", commented Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO of Vivoryon Therapeutics. "We look forward to an exciting year with a number of important milestones on our path towards developing medicines for patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease around the world."

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam on April 5, 2022. Payment and settlement is expected to take place on April 5, 2022.

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com



Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.



