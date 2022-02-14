DGAP-News: Voltabox business still heavily impacted by supply chain situation

DGAP-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Voltabox business still heavily impacted by supply chain situation



14.02.2022 / 14:25

- Preliminary result for 2021 significantly reduced compared to original planning

- Easing of the procurement situation not expected until the second half of the year - no forecast for the current fiscal year for the time being

Paderborn, February 14, 2022 - Voltabox AG ["Voltabox" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] today announced its preliminary results for the 2021 fiscal year. As announced, the company suffered a significant drop in revenue last year compared to the original expectations at the beginning of the year. This was due to massive problems in Voltabox's supply chains. These have led to a lasting disruption in the procurement of components. In addition, the discontinuation of an important component is proving to be extremely critical for the processing of existing customer orders.

Accordingly, based on the preliminary status of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021 fiscal year, revenue from continuing operations amounts to 3.0 million with an EBITDA of -5.2 million. Due to the ongoing constraints in the procurement of parts, the Management Board does not expect any contribution to full-year revenues in the first two quarters of the current year. For the time being, Management refrains from issuing a forecast for the current fiscal year.

In 2021, the Company divested its automotive business and its activities in North America through asset deals. However, the measures have not led to a stabilization of the equity, which has been reduced by the ongoing loss situation. According to the preliminary consolidated financial statements, equity is now expected to be around 500 thousand as of December 31, 2021.



About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in buses for public transportation as well as in agricultural and construction machinery.