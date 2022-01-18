DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Annual General Meeting to take place online on 29 April 2022

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Vonovia SE: Annual General Meeting to take place online on 29 April 2022



18.01.2022 / 13:55

Bochum, 18 January 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of Vonovia SE has been scheduled for 29 April 2022. Like in 2020 and 2021, the housing company is planning to hold this event online again, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The German Parliament has extended the rule for virtual general meetings until the end of August 2022. Vonovia's AGM will be held online again to protect the company's shareholders and other participants, while at the same time meeting all the requirements for a virtual AGM.

Vonovia will propose a further increase in dividends for the 2021 financial year, and the company is planning to specify a dividend proposal to its shareholders when it announces its figures for the 2021 financial year on 18 March 2022.



2022 Financial Calendar:



18 March 2022: Annual Report 2021

29 April 2022: Annual General Meeting

5 May 2022: Interim Statement for the First Three Months of 2022

3 August 2022: Interim Statement for the First Half of 2022

4 November 2022: Interim Statement for the First Nine Months of 2022



Additional Information:

Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

WKN: A1ML7J

Common code: 094567408

Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879

Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitaetsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

