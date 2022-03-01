DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Contract renewal - Rolf Buch to continue as CEO of Vonovia

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Vonovia SE: Contract renewal - Rolf Buch to continue as CEO of Vonovia



01.03.2022 / 11:31

Contract renewal

Management Team well prepared for the future - Rolf Buch to continue as CEO of Vonovia



Bochum, 01 March 2022. Vonovia SE is renewing the contract of its CEO Rolf Buch for another five years, thus signaling that it wishes to continue its strategy of sustainability. It means that the experienced management team of this Bochum-based company is well prepared for the future. The CEO's contract renewal was announced after today's meeting of the Supervisory Board. The contract was due to run out in February 2023 and has now been extended until February 2028.

"Under the leadership of Rolf Buch, Vonovia has become Europe's leading housing company. Using his customer focus, innovative strength and feeling for the market, he has been highly committed while helping Vonovia in its ongoing development. Rolf Buch understood at an early stage that today's main challenges are climate protection, demographics and urbanisation, and he has been working single-mindedly towards solutions in those areas. Housing has become a social issue. Under the leadership of Rolf Buch, Vonovia has been taking on an increasing amount of social responsibility," says Jürgen Fitschen, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE. "So I'm very pleased," Fitschen added, "that he will continue to control Vonovia's destiny in the future."

"Together with my colleagues on the Executive Board and the entire team at Vonovia, we've achieved a lot in recent years, particularly for our tenants. But there are still major challenges ahead of us. I'd like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust it has placed in me as we continue to shape this path together in the future. So I'm pleased that I can continue to work with all our stakeholders in this spirit of trust," says Rolf Buch.

Rolf Buch joined today's Vonovia SE in 2013. He listed the company on the stock exchange and eventually also on the Dax 40 index. Under his leadership, the company was restructured, which included its customer focus, the development of its service business, a sustainability strategy and its position as an international player.

Before joining Vonovia, Rolf Buch was a member of the Executive Board of Bertelsmann SE and Chairman of the Executive Board of Arvato AG. He had started his career at Bertelsmann in 1991 after graduating in mechanical engineering and business administration at RWTH Aachen University.



