|
18.03.2022 07:02:00
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Financial Year 2021 - Economic growth forms the foundation for social and environmental responsibility
|
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Financial Year 2021
- Substantial rise in key financial and non-financial indicators
- Total segment revenues increased by 18.5% (5.2 billion), EBITDA by 18.8% (approx. 2.3 billion), Group FFO by 24% (approx. 1.7 billion)
- Guidance for 2022 shows significant growth of more than 20%
- Annual General Meeting: Dividend proposal of 1.66 for 2021
- Climate target brought forward: nearly climate-neutral building stock expected as early as 2045; further reduction of carbon footprint; independent energy supply more important for tenants than ever before
- 2,200 new flats now completed; long-term potential for another 50,000 flats
Bochum, 18 March 2022 - Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") can look back to the most successful financial year in its history and is expecting further increases for 2022. All of its key financial and non-financial indicators developed positively in 2021. This sustained economic growth forms the foundation for Vonovia's acceptance of social and environmental responsibilities. The company has achieved a significant further reduction of its own carbon footprint, while creating new residential space and adapting a large number of existing flats for use by elderly residents.
"We are pleased about our good development. In 2021, we achieved the goals we set ourselves and partly even exceeded them," says Rolf Buch, CEO. "Likewise, our guidance for 2022 shows significant growth. At the same time, our responsibility is now greater than ever before, as we are under a major obligation to accept the challenges of climate change and also of demographic change and a scarcity of affordable housing in our cities."
Going forward, Vonovia will be tackling these challenges in the housing market together with Deutsche Wohnen. "So we're now going to act even more decisively and with renewed vigour," says Buch. The merger also involves the sale of flats to the state of Berlin, the construction of new buildings and a cap on rental fees in Berlin. The integration of Deutsche Wohnen is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2023.
Picking up speed on the climate roadmap until 2045
The carbon intensity of Vonovia's German portfolio has dropped again, down to 38.4 kg CO2e/m². In 2014, it was still around 56 kg Co2e/m², showing the ongoing improvement of Vonovia's climate balance. The most important factors are energy upgrades and the use of renewable energies within neighbourhoods. Thanks to its energy modernization, Vonovia has avoided a cumulative total of around 500,000 tons of CO2 since 2015. This is the carbon output of 62,000 cars circumnavigating planet Earth.
This also includes a new solar panel offensive: By 2045, almost all 30,000 suitable roofs within the company's portfolio are to be equipped with solar panels. Quite soon, therefore, by 2030, Vonovia will be generating around 194 million kW of solar energy per year, avoiding around 133,000 tons of CO2. This is roughly the carbon output of 10,000 cars each travelling around the Earth in a single trip.
Reduced carbon emissions have contributed to boosting Vonovia's Sustainability Performance Index (SPI) to 109%. "We're proud that we've exceeded our original forecast on this point. This could also be achieved because our tenants can depend on us," says Rolf Buch. The positive development of Vonovia's Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) is an important driver of its SPI. Vonovia's CSI improved by 4.5% compared with the previous year. Customer satisfaction had already risen in 2020, and this ongoing development underlines that the housing company's tenants are honouring Vonovia's efforts to look after them.
Vonovia also conducted a satisfaction survey among its workforce in Germany, Austria and Sweden. Compared with the previous survey (2019), satisfaction had risen by 5 percentage points. Thanks to this excellent overall result, Vonovia was certified as a "Great Place to Work" by the consultancy firm of the same name. "We offer exciting jobs in a dynamic, up-and-coming industry," says Rolf Buch.
2021: Further increase in operational earning power
Total segment revenues improved from 4.37 billion to 5.1799 billion. The Adjusted EBITDA in Rental was 1.648 billion (2020: 1.5542 billion). The Rental result was mainly driven by organic growth through modernization, new builds and greater efficiency in management, which more than compensated for higher maintenance costs.
The three business segments Recurring Sales, Development and Value-add contributed 450.5 million to the Adjusted EBITDA (2020: 355.6 million), with a significant increase in Sales and Development, in particular. "Our profit from sales reflects the robust valuation of our property portfolio and also the high-level dynamics of the market," says Rolf Buch. In Development, the Adjusted EBITDA rose by almost 70%. At Deutsche Wohnen, the Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was 170.8 million. The Adjusted EBITDA Total increased from 1.9098 billion to 2.2693 billion.
This rise in the Adjusted EBITDA has led to a higher Group FFO. "Vonovia has increased its earnings through its own efforts. In FFO, we're at the upper end of our forecast," says Rolf Buch. The key figure for operational profitability increased from 1.3482 billion to 1.672 billion.
A good financial position
A capital increase of around 8.1 billion in December 2021 generated new liquid funds, which helped Vonovia with its takeover of Deutsche Wohnen. It was the biggest European rights issue for an acquisition since 2015. Factoring in the sale of the Berlin portfolio, Vonovia's loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is around 44% and, thus, remains in the target corridor of 40 to 45%.
Where borrowed capital is concerned, Vonovia is continuing to pursue diversification. Last year, Vonovia raised around 10 billion in the bond market. In this connection, ESG criteria are playing an increasingly important role in financing: for the first time, Vonovia issued a 600 million green bond for sustainable investments and expanded its sustainable bond framework in February 2022. Philip Grosse, CFO, emphasized that "the new program is supplementing our funding and our sustainability strategy in the best possible way." The program now also includes the funding of social projects, i.e. housing set aside for holders of state subsidy entitlements and low-barrier housing. Furthermore, February 2022 was the first time that Vonovia transacted a widely marketed promissory note loan of 1 billion.
Net asset value rising
Thanks to extensive investments in its own portfolio and the continuing high demand for housing, Vonovia's portfolio has been rising sharply in value year-on-year. The increase determined under revaluation was about 8.2 billion, i.e. 14.3% higher than in 2020 and thus considerably more than in the previous year. The highest growth figures were recorded in Sweden, at 21%. "This continuous growth in value" says Rolf Buch, "shows that we're providing flats in places where people actually want to live."
The EPRA NTA (net tangible assets) as the control parameter for the net asset value increased year-on-year from 35.4886 billion to 51.8261 billion. Vonovia's housing stock was almost fully let at the end of 2021, with a further drop in vacancy rates to 2.2%. Due to market conditions, rental fees increased by 1.6% within one year (2020: 0.6%). Investments in housing (modernization) led to a 1.6% rent increase (2020: 1.6%), while investments in new builds and the creation of additional floors led to a further 0.6% increase (2020: 0.6%). The average effective monthly rent across the Group was 7.33 per square meter as at 31 December 2021. In the German portfolio this figure was 7.19 per square meter.
2,200 new flats; potential for 50,000
In total, Vonovia invested a substantial 2.1856 billion in modernization, new builds and maintenance, i.e. 12.9% more than in 2020. Maintenance services increased significantly by 12.6% to 666.4 million, so that maintenance cost amounted to 25.18 per square meter (2020: 22.31). "As we have our own repair workforce, we're in a position to invest swiftly and widely in the maintenance of our properties. This has been reflected in greater customer satisfaction," says Rolf Buch. Investments in new builds totalled 526.6 million and were thus 20.9% higher than the year before. A higher level was also recorded for Vonovia's modernization volume, at 758.6 million. This figure would have been even higher if there had not been various restrictions for Covid-19 and also lower investments due to Berlin's rental cap, which was recently withdrawn.
Annual General Meeting: Dividend proposal of 1.66
Guidance 2022: Growth of more than 20% to be expected
The full Annual Report 2021 can be found at the following web addresses:
2022 Financial Calendar:
* Based on the shares carrying dividend rights on the reporting date, prior-year values TERP-adjusted (1.067).
** From 2020 Change in CO-emissions calculation (update of data sources and harmonization of emission factors), therefore limited comparability with previous years.
About Vonovia
The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the Dax 30 (today DAX 40) and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 16,000 employees.
This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia ("forward-looking statements") that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovia's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.
18.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 234 314 1609
|Fax:
|+49 234 314 2995
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@vonovia.de
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1ML7J1
|WKN:
|A1ML7J
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1305979
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1305979 18.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!