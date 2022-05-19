DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Half of Shareholders Have Opted for a Scrip Dividend

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Dividend

Half of Shareholders Have Opted for a Scrip Dividend

Bochum, Germany, May 19, 2022 Approximately half of Vonovia SEs (Vonovia) shareholders have opted for a dividend distribution in the form of new shares within the subscription period. With a total of 47.85 % of shares carrying dividend rights, the scrip dividend was again in high demand and was chosen as an alternative to a cash dividend for the sixth consecutive year.

This means that about 617 million will remain within the company, and 19,252,608 new shares will be issued. Once Vonovias shares have been entered in the Commercial Register, the total number of Vonovia shares will increase to 795,849,997.

The dividend for the previous fiscal year amounts to 1.66 per share. In a year-on-year comparison, this corresponds to an increase of effectively 0.08 taking into account the larger number of shares resulting from the capital increase following the takeover of Deutsche Wohnen. Since the initial listing in 2013, the operating result (Group FFO) of Vonovia, which is the basis for the dividend, has continued to improve. With a stable dividend policy of approximately 70% of Group FFO, there has also been a year-on-year rise in dividends every year. As the payout ratio is planned to remain unchanged, Vonovia is confident that an increasing Group FFO will lead to growing dividends in the future as well.

This confidence from our shareholders underscores their trust in Vonovia. Its only with this support that we can powerfully take on the major challenges of the housing industry, says Philip Grosse, CFO of Vonovia. Our business model remains stable and robust, and our residential properties valuable. That is particularly important in turbulent times.

The new shares are expected to be credited to our shareholders accounts on June 1, 2022. The cash dividends and any fractional amounts are expected to be paid out on May 25, 2022.



About Vonovia



Vonovia SE is Europes leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 550,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 72,500 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately 96 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the companys successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the Dax 30 (today DAX 40) and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 15,900 employees.



Additional Information:

Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

WKN: A1ML7J

Common code: 094567408

Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879

Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitaetsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

