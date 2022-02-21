DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Broadens Sustainable Financing Options

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Financing/Sustainability

Vonovia SE: Vonovia Broadens Sustainable Financing Options



21.02.2022 / 13:04

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vonovia Broadens Sustainable Financing Options

- Sustainable financing now also available under the new EU standards, including the social dimension

- Philip Grosse, CFO at Vonovia: "This is a great addition to our financing strategy and the logical next step in our sustainability strategy."



Bochum, 21 February 2022 - The new financing programme adds further substance to the requirements of future green financing options, while following the European standard for sustainable buildings, as defined in the EU taxonomy. The funds from future green loans will be used in Germany, Austria and Sweden for investments in energy-efficient buildings and in the energy-efficient refurbishment of buildings. Philip Grosse, CFO at Vonovia, explains that the new programme is extremely important as "a great addition to our financing strategy and the logical next step in our sustainability strategy."

In addition to the green component, the new programme also comprises the financing of social projects. It includes housing set aside for holders of state subsidy entitlements and thus low-income households. But it also includes privately financed flats in Berlin as a way of facilitating access to affordable housing for low and middle-income groups, with rental fees that are at least 15% below the officially determined average local reference rent. The funds from future social bonds will also be used for low-barrier housing, which will be modernized to cater more effectively for the needs of an ageing society.

ISS ESG has issued a second party opinion (SPO) on the new financing programme. Furthermore, an assessment has been carried out to ensure that the use of funds complies with the criteria specified and defined in the EU taxonomy for sustainable buildings. The results of the assessment show that the identified activities meet the technical screening criteria, the Do Not Significant Harm (DNSH) criteria and the minimum social standards as set out in the EU Delegated Act on Climate Change. In this way, Vonovia is systematically implementing its sustainability strategy.

The Sustainable Finance Framework is available on the Vonovia website:

https://investoren.vonovia.de/creditor-relations/nachhaltige-finanzierung/

https://investoren.vonovia.de/en/creditor-relations/sustainable-finance/



2022 Financial Calendar:



18 March 2022: Annual Report 2021

29 April 2022: Annual General Meeting

5 May 2022: Interim Statement for the First Three Months of 2022

3 August 2022: Interim Statement for the First Half of 2022

4 November 2022: Interim Statement for the First Nine Months of 2022



About Vonovia



Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 568,000 residential units (Deutsche Wohnen included) in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 71,500 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately 95.4 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the Dax 30 (today DAX 40) and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of more than 16,000 employees (Deutsche Wohnen included).



Additional Information:

Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

WKN: A1ML7J

Common code: 094567408

Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879

Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitaetsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia ("forward-looking statements") that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovia's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.

