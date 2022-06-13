DGAP-News: Vonovia, VSK Software and the City of Bochum have set the course for a digital review procedure as part of the digital building application

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Sustainability/Real Estate

Vonovia, VSK Software and the City of Bochum have set the course for a digital review procedure as part of the digital building application



13.06.2022 / 11:46

Vonovia, the start-up company VSK Software and the City of Bochum are working on a digital solution for the reviewing of planning applications

Faster handling of planning applications with a high level of review quality concerning compliance with building regulations

Vonovia has 15% share of start-up

Bochum, 13. June 2022 - A new collaborative venture is set to speed up the procedure: Vonovia SE, the start-up company VSK Software and the City of Bochum want to create a faster procedure in the granting of planning permits. The three partners are currently working on a digital solution for the reviewing of planning applications. The solution will be model-based, with due regard to the building regulations of each German federal state. The procedure will mean less work for an applicant and also for the relevant local planning department. The planning process will be more efficient, while at the same time ensuring a high review quality. Vonovia has held a 15% in the start-up company VSK Software since May this year.

The 2021 figures for new builds from the German Federal Statistical Office are alarming. We mustnt slacken in our efforts to create new housing, but we must move forward at an even faster pace. Above all, we need large flats for families and small ones for senior citizens in urban centres at affordable rental prices. The demand is going to rise. As a responsible housing company, we have a responsibility towards the community. By entering into this cooperative venture with VSK Software and the City of Bochum, we want to help ensure that construction is given a fresh boost, says Rolf Buch, CEO of Vonovia SE.

Faster and more efficient planning reviews will provide a good stimulus to construction in Germany. Digital planning permits offer a major opportunity, and so our planning department is keen to support the testing of the software. Itll mean that the procedure can be used on a wider scale and as soon as possible, says building inspector Dr. Markus Bradtke, as he explains the commitment of the City of Bochum.

Were aiming to achieve a clear reduction in the duration and complexity of planning procedures, says André Vonthron, the founder and managing director of VSK Software GmbH. Firstly, by ensuring that anyone who is entitled to submit planning applications can receive a fast and reliable pre-check, and secondly, by automating the approval procedure itself. So were very pleased that we can now realise this aim with the City of Bochum and Vonovia.

Fast and efficient reviews at the touch of a button



Building Information Modelling (BIM) means that all the planning details of a building are recorded online, e.g. the 3D model, the construction project, and also the materials, costs and planned uses. VSK Software GmbH is currently developing a review mechanism which a planning department can apply to the submitted details while at the same time ensuring that those details satisfy the requirements of the planning procedure. The software will be able to distinguish between the relevant building regulations which differ from one German federal state to another.

The first step will be to allow the submission of pre-checked BIM models. The software will help an applicant check before submission whether their planning application meets all relevant building regulations. Next, the planning department will be enabled to work with a digital review mechanism. Vonovia will test this mechanism from the perspective of an applicant, while the City of Bochum will do so from the perspective of a planning authority, providing its expertise on regulatory compliance. The aim is to make the review software available to local councils, construction companies and developers as early as 2023.

Digitisation a megatrend in the property industry



The challenges we are facing in the housing industry will now be resolved with the help of some genuine digitisation. By working with VSK Software, we are taking a logical step in our strategy in this area, says Buch. Vonovia is already mapping all its important customer services in a tenant app and is controlling the management of its flats through an online platform. Furthermore, Vonovia has consolidated all its transformation and digitisation activities in a separate management division.



About Vonovia



Vonovia SE is Europes leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 550,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 72,500 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately 96 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the companys successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the Dax 30 (today DAX 40) and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 15,900 employees.



