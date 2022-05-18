DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Shareholders given a positive review and outlook on the Company's development and approve proposed resolutions

DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Vossloh's Annual General Meeting: Shareholders given a positive review and outlook on the Company's development and approve proposed resolutions

Look back at strong sales revenues and earnings in the 2021 fiscal year

Positive development continues in 2022 with record demand

High degree of approval of all agenda items

Shareholders also approve dividend proposal of 1.00 per share

Werdohl, May 18, 2022. Vossloh AG, one of the worlds leading providers of products and services related to rail infrastructure, held its Annual General Meeting today in a virtual format. In Düsseldorf, CEO Oliver Schuster reviewed the past fiscal year 2021 and highlighted a number of important milestones. These included the placement of a sustainability-oriented hybrid note with a total nominal amount of 150 million, the acquisition of ETS Spoor, which improves access to the Dutch market, the signing of several framework agreements with a volume of well over 200 million and the completion and commissioning of the state-of-the-art production facility for rail fastening systems at the Company's headquarters in Werdohl.

Despite the difficult conditions that have come with the coronavirus pandemic as well as disruptions in the global supply chain and rising energy and material prices, in the 2021 fiscal year the company once again succeeded in continuing on its chosen course of sustainable and profitable growth and in further strengthening its internationally competitive position. This summary was provided by Oliver Schuster, who also pointed to the increase in sales revenues, EBIT and profitability. Rail-based mobility is of elementary importance for the economy and societies. With our unique focus on tracks, we make a significant contribution to the functioning of the rail network," said Schuster. He added, with an eye to the future: Our broad understanding of rail tracks as an entire system, combined with our steadily growing digital expertise, will enable us to differentiate ourselves and thus achieve commercial success in a highly competitive global market.

Customers from all over the world appreciate Vossloh's comprehensive range of products and services as well as its in-depth know-how. We have made an extremely successful start to the 2022 fiscal year. One indicator of this is the order situation in the first quarter of 2022. We achieved a record level of orders received and had a record order backlog. This is another reason for us to look ahead with confidence, explained Dr. Thomas Triska, Chief Financial Officer of Vossloh AG.

73,84 percent of the share capital was represented at today's Annual General Meeting. The shareholders approved all agenda items proposed by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board with an overwhelming majority. This included the proposal to pay a dividend of 1.00 per dividend-bearing share.

All speeches held at the Annual General Meeting, as well as the presentations and voting results, are available for download from Vossloh AG's website in the Investor Relations section under Annual General Meeting.

Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer orientation, reliability and innovative strength for over 135 years. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".

Vossloh products are in use in more than 85 countries. With some 80 group companies in around 30 countries and over 35 production locations, Vossloh is active on the ground worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods.

The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In fiscal 2021, Vossloh generated sales of 942.8 million with around 3,600 employees.

