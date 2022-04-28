|
28.04.2022 07:30:29
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh successfully starts into the 2022 fiscal year with sales growth and a peak order backlog
|
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Vossloh successfully starts into the 2022 fiscal year with sales growth and a peak order backlog
Werdohl, April 28, 2022. Vossloh, a long-established and world-leading supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, has made a successful start to 2022. The order situation has reached a new peak value. Orders received improved in all divisions and came to 378.2 million in total. This corresponds to an increase of 45.4 percent over the 260.0 million recorded for the same period in the previous year. The order backlog reached 772.4 million at the end of the reporting period on March 31, 2022 - a 19.8 percent increase compared to 644.8 million in the previous year and the highest figure in the company's history. The pleasingly high demand was largely driven by two significant orders for rail fastening systems for the construction of new high-speed lines in China with a total volume of around 90 million. Thanks to these orders, Vossloh has already covered the entirety of the sales it planned to achieve in China in the high-speed segment in the 2022 fiscal year, as well as the majority of the sales planned for the 2023 fiscal year. Vossloh also concluded a 90 million framework agreement in Australia for the delivery of concrete ties. This agreement will be reflected in orders received time-delayed as orders are called-off.
Group sales went up 7.3 percent to 222.2 million during the 2022 reporting period. This improvement was attributable to increased sales revenues in the Customized Modules division. The Lifecycle Solutions division also improved its sales revenues slightly. As expected, the Core Components division saw a year-on-year downturn in sales revenues.
Profitability remains at a high level in the first quarter
The net assets and financial position of the Vossloh Group also improved compared to the previous year. The equity ratio went up to a high 45.1 percent on the reporting date of March 31, 2022 (previous year: 43.8 percent). Net financial debt including lease liabilities continued to fall within a year despite the cash outflow related to the acquisition of ETS Spoor BV, and came to 228.2 million at the end of the reporting period (March 31, 2021: 244.4 million). This change was driven primarily by the positive free cash flow of around 59 million over the last twelve months.
"We are extremely satisfied with the start in the 2022 fiscal year in a challenging market environment. The extraordinarily high orders received figure in the first quarter is yet another indication of our competitiveness. It also shows that we are on the right course with our strategy of continuous organic sales growth," said Oliver Schuster, Chief Executive Officer of Vossloh AG. "We are working hard on mitigating the impact of the rise in the cost of materials and energy and we are in discussions with our customers to determine how we can fairly distribute the burden of these additional expenses within the context of our existing contractual relationships. This will have a significant impact on our ability to reach our profitability targets over the short to medium term."
Customized Modules division increases sales revenues and profitability
Stable performance from the Lifecycle Solutions division
Employees
Contact details for the media:
Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer orientation, reliability and innovative strength for over 135 years. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".
Vossloh AG * Vosslohstrasse 4 * 58791 Werdohl, Germany * Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 * Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 * www.vossloh.com
28.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 359
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 219
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@vossloh.com
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007667107
|WKN:
|766710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1337711
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1337711 28.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vossloh AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vossloh AGmehr Analysen
|12:40
|Vossloh Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.04.22
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.22
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.02.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:40
|Vossloh Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.04.22
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.22
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.02.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:40
|Vossloh Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.03.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.02.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.01.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.01.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.22
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.22
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.21
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.02.21
|Vossloh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.20
|Vossloh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vossloh AG
|36,20
|-1,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.