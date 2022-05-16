DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh to supply rail fastening systems for high-speed line in Egypt

DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh to supply rail fastening systems for high-speed line in Egypt



16.05.2022 / 14:14

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vossloh to supply rail fastening systems for high-speed line in Egypt

Contract value equivalent to more than 40 million

Deliveries of the systems will take place until 2024

Order win strengthens position in the important Egyptian market

Werdohl, May 16, 2022. Vossloh, one of the worlds leading providers of products and services related to rail infrastructure, has secured an economically and strategically important contract to deliver rail fastening systems for a new high-speed line in northern Egypt. As commissioned by the end customer, state-owned company National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), the coastal city of El Alamein will be connected to the city of Ain Sokhna, which is located on the Suez Canal. A high-speed line is also planned between El Alamein and Mersa Matruh, which means that the planned double track line will be approximately 660 kilometers long. Delivery of the rail fastening systems by Vossloh is scheduled to begin already this year, with completion of the project expected in the course of 2024. The order, with a volume exceeding 40 million, will be carried out by subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems GmbH, which is headquartered in Werdohl.

Egypt plans additional massive investments in its rail network over the next few years, including in particular the establishment of a high-speed network which is to be expanded to over 1,800 km in the future.

The new rail line will be designed for speeds of up to 250 km/h. It will shorten the travel times of millions of people by up to 50 percent while producing more than 70 percent fewer carbon emissions than road traffic. We are delighted to be able to make a substantial contribution to this landmark project in this region, says Jan Furnivall, Executive Board member of Vossloh AG, adding: Our extensive experience with the equipment of high-speed lines will allow us to create significant value for our customers.



Contact details for the media:

Andreas Friedemann (Kirchhoff Consult AG)

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608

E-mail: Presse@vossloh.com



Contact details for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

E-Mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer orientation, reliability and innovative strength for over 135 years. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".

Vossloh products are in use in more than 85 countries. With some 80 group companies in around 30 countries and over 35 production locations, Vossloh is active on the ground worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods.

The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In fiscal 2021, Vossloh generated sales of 942.8 million with around 3,600 employees.

Vossloh AG Vosslohstrasse 4 58791 Werdohl, Germany Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 www.vossloh.com

Company headquarters: Werdohl, Germany Commercial register: Local court of Iserlohn HRB 5292

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube

Executive Board: Oliver Schuster (CEO) Dr. Thomas Triska Jan Furnivall