|
16.05.2022 14:14:41
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh to supply rail fastening systems for high-speed line in Egypt
|
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vossloh to supply rail fastening systems for high-speed line in Egypt
Werdohl, May 16, 2022. Vossloh, one of the worlds leading providers of products and services related to rail infrastructure, has secured an economically and strategically important contract to deliver rail fastening systems for a new high-speed line in northern Egypt. As commissioned by the end customer, state-owned company National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), the coastal city of El Alamein will be connected to the city of Ain Sokhna, which is located on the Suez Canal. A high-speed line is also planned between El Alamein and Mersa Matruh, which means that the planned double track line will be approximately 660 kilometers long. Delivery of the rail fastening systems by Vossloh is scheduled to begin already this year, with completion of the project expected in the course of 2024. The order, with a volume exceeding 40 million, will be carried out by subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems GmbH, which is headquartered in Werdohl.
Egypt plans additional massive investments in its rail network over the next few years, including in particular the establishment of a high-speed network which is to be expanded to over 1,800 km in the future.
The new rail line will be designed for speeds of up to 250 km/h. It will shorten the travel times of millions of people by up to 50 percent while producing more than 70 percent fewer carbon emissions than road traffic. We are delighted to be able to make a substantial contribution to this landmark project in this region, says Jan Furnivall, Executive Board member of Vossloh AG, adding: Our extensive experience with the equipment of high-speed lines will allow us to create significant value for our customers.
Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer orientation, reliability and innovative strength for over 135 years. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".
Vossloh AG Vosslohstrasse 4 58791 Werdohl, Germany Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 www.vossloh.com
16.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 359
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 219
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@vossloh.com
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007667107
|WKN:
|766710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1353423
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1353423 16.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!