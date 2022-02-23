DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins another major order for rail fastening systems in China

DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins another major order for rail fastening systems in China



23.02.2022 / 10:00

Vossloh wins another major order for rail fastening systems in China

Order relates to the construction of a new high-speed line on the Chinese east coast

Order value equivalent to nearly 40 million

Deliveries in 2022 and 2023

Werdohl, February 23, 2022. Vossloh, a long-established and world-leading supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, has further strengthened its position in the important high-speed rail market in China. The order, worth nearly 40 million, covers rail fastening systems for the construction of a new 200-kilometer high-speed rail link between the cities of Laixi and Rongcheng in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong. Deliveries will start already in the current year and will continue until 2023. The construction project will be designed for speeds of up to 350 km/h and will significantly reduce travel time between the two cities.

"The order is once again a sign of confidence in the technological competence and high quality of our products. We are honored to make a major contribution to the fast and safe transportation of millions of people every day in China for more than a decade," says Oliver Schuster, Chief Executive Officer of Vossloh AG, adding: "With this important order, the sales planned for 2022 in the high-speed segment in China are already fully secured by orders on hand. For us, this is a further reason to look to the future with great confidence."

The Chinese high-speed rail network currently covers just under 40,000 kilometers and is growing rapidly: In 2030, it is to be extended to over 70,000 kilometers. The Vossloh Group has been represented in China since 2006. The Kunshan-based subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd. employs around 120 people and is one of the leading local suppliers of rail fastening systems, especially for use on high-speed lines.



Vossloh is a globally active technology Group dedicated for over 135 years to quality, safety, reliability, innovation and a focus on the customer. Vossloh's comprehensive range of track-related products and services make the company a leader in the global market in this area. Vossloh provides a uniquely wide range of services: rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire lifecycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its extensive understanding of rail infrastructure to meet the key customer need of track network availability.

Vossloh products are in use in more than 85 countries. With close to 80 Group companies in around 30 countries and over 35 production sites, Vossloh is a global company with a local presence. Vossloh is committed to sustainable governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to sustainable passenger and freight mobility with its products and services.

The Group activities are organized into the three divisions of Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2020 fiscal year, Vossloh achieved sales of about 870 million with approximately 3,500 employees.

