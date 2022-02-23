|
23.02.2022 10:00:12
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins another major order for rail fastening systems in China
|
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vossloh wins another major order for rail fastening systems in China
Werdohl, February 23, 2022. Vossloh, a long-established and world-leading supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, has further strengthened its position in the important high-speed rail market in China. The order, worth nearly 40 million, covers rail fastening systems for the construction of a new 200-kilometer high-speed rail link between the cities of Laixi and Rongcheng in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong. Deliveries will start already in the current year and will continue until 2023. The construction project will be designed for speeds of up to 350 km/h and will significantly reduce travel time between the two cities.
"The order is once again a sign of confidence in the technological competence and high quality of our products. We are honored to make a major contribution to the fast and safe transportation of millions of people every day in China for more than a decade," says Oliver Schuster, Chief Executive Officer of Vossloh AG, adding: "With this important order, the sales planned for 2022 in the high-speed segment in China are already fully secured by orders on hand. For us, this is a further reason to look to the future with great confidence."
The Chinese high-speed rail network currently covers just under 40,000 kilometers and is growing rapidly: In 2030, it is to be extended to over 70,000 kilometers. The Vossloh Group has been represented in China since 2006. The Kunshan-based subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd. employs around 120 people and is one of the leading local suppliers of rail fastening systems, especially for use on high-speed lines.
Vossloh is a globally active technology Group dedicated for over 135 years to quality, safety, reliability, innovation and a focus on the customer. Vossloh's comprehensive range of track-related products and services make the company a leader in the global market in this area. Vossloh provides a uniquely wide range of services: rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire lifecycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its extensive understanding of rail infrastructure to meet the key customer need of track network availability.
Vossloh AG * Vosslohstrasse 4 * 58791 Werdohl, Germany * Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 * Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 * www.vossloh.com
23.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 359
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 219
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@vossloh.com
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007667107
|WKN:
|766710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1285063
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1285063 23.02.2022
|15.02.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.01.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.01.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.11.21
|Vossloh Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.10.21
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
