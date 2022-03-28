DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins another major order for rail fastening systems in China

DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins another major order for rail fastening systems in China



28.03.2022 / 10:00

Vossloh wins another major order for rail fastening systems in China

Order value amounts to the equivalent of approximately 50 million

Deliveries planned in 2023 and 2024

Third major order of this kind within a few months

Werdohl, March 28, 2022. Vossloh, a long-established and world-leading supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, has further strengthened its excellent positioning in the Chinese high-speed rail market. For the third time within the last four months, Vossloh has been awarded a contract to supply rail fastening systems for the construction of a new high-speed line. This is the link between the metropolises of Weifang and Yantai, in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong.

The order is worth the equivalent of around 50 million and will be handled by the subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co Ltd, based in Kunshan, China. The delivery is scheduled for the years of 2023 and 2024.

"We are very pleased to have won another significant contract in quick succession in a strategically important and highly demanding market. This is further proof of the trust placed in our technological expertise and the outstanding quality of our products," says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, adding: "The planned sales in the Fastenings Systems business unit in China for the current year are already covered by orders won. With the additional order now won, the sales expected for 2023 in the area of fastening systems for high-speed lines in China are also largely secured. These are excellent prerequisites for achieving our ambitious growth and profitability goals."

Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer orientation, reliability and innovative strength for over 135 years. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".

Vossloh products are in use in more than 85 countries. With some 80 group companies in around 30 countries and over 35 production locations, Vossloh is active on the ground worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods.

The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In fiscal 2021, Vossloh generated sales of 942.8 million with around 3,600 employees.

