03.02.2022 10:42:03
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins one of the biggest infrastructure contracts in the company's history
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vossloh wins one of the biggest infrastructure contracts in the company's history
Werdohl, February 3, 2022. Vossloh has received another major order from the state rail company ARTC (Australian Rail Track Corporation) for the Inland Rail project. The approximately 1,700 km railway line under construction between the Australian cities of Melbourne and Brisbane is the largest infrastructure project for rail freight transport in Australia. The Australian subsidiary Austrak will deliver around 1.3 million sleepers for this project. The deliveries will take place between 2022 and 2027. The entire order is worth the equivalent of around 90 million and was officially announced today in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce at Vossloh's Rockhampton site.
"We are very pleased to have won one of the largest rail infrastructure contracts in Vossloh's history and the largest order in the Australian market to date. Only in January 2021 we were awarded the supply of switch systems for the same Inland Rail construction project with a value of more than 50 million over the next five years," says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, adding: "With this contract, we can once again demonstrate our expertise of the track system for the benefit of our important customer."
Austrak Pty Ltd. is the leading manufacturer of concrete sleepers in Australia with around 120 employees and has been part of the Vossloh Group since the end of 2018. In several production facilities in various Australian states, the company produces railway sleepers as well as turnout sleepers and concrete elements for level crossings.
Vossloh is a globally active technology Group dedicated for over 135 years to quality, safety, reliability, innovation and a focus on the customer. Vossloh's comprehensive range of track-related products and services make the company a leader in the global market in this area. Vossloh provides a uniquely wide range of services: rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire lifecycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its extensive understanding of rail infrastructure to meet the key customer need of track network availability.
Vossloh AG * Vosslohstrasse 4 * 58791 Werdohl, Germany * Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 * Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 * www.vossloh.com
File: Photo caption: In the front Barnaby Joyce (Deputy Prime Minister)
03.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 359
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 219
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@vossloh.com
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007667107
|WKN:
|766710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1276094
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1276094 03.02.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vossloh AG
|43,05
|-2,71%
