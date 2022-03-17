|
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh with strong growth in sales revenues and earnings in 2021 despite ongoing burdens from Covid 19 pandemic
Vossloh with strong growth in sales revenues and earnings in 2021 despite ongoing burdens from Covid 19 pandemic
Werdohl, March 17, 2022. Vossloh, a long-established and world-leading supplier of rail infrastructure products and services, looks back on a successful fiscal year 2021. Orders received came to 947.6 million, exceeding the previous year's high level of 915.5 million by 3.5 percent. The order backlog was 611.4 million at the end of 2021, a 2.8 percent increase over the previous year's figure (December 31, 2020: 594.5 million). Over the course of the fiscal year 2021, Vossloh announced that it had won a number of long-term framework agreements with a volume well in excess of 200 million. Framework agreements are generally not recognized immediately in orders received, but only when the customer calls off the agreed services. The positive development in demand continued to improve at the beginning of 2022. The Vossloh Group was awarded a 90 million contract for the delivery of concrete ties in Australia, one of the largest framework agreements in the company's history. Vossloh was also awarded another major order for rail fastening systems in China, worth nearly 40 million. Vossloh has thus already secured all of its planned sales revenues for the Chinese high-speed segment in 2022.
Group sales also developed very positively and reached 942.8 million during the reporting period. This corresponds to an increase of 8.4 percent compared to the previous year's value of 869.7 million. Group sales thereby exceeded the original expectations for the 2021 fiscal year and were at the upper end of the most recently forecast range of 900 million to 950 million. This improvement was driven by all divisions - Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. Particularly strong sales growth was again recorded in the Fastening Systems business unit (66.4 percent improvement year on year) in the Core Components division.
Profitability continues to improve despite rising prices for materials, logistics and energy
"Despite the challenging conditions related to the pandemic, disruption of supply chains, and sharp increases in the prices of materials, logistics and energy, Vossloh performed again strongly on an operational basis in the 2021 fiscal year. Sales revenues and profitability increased significantly," says Oliver Schuster, Chief Executive Officer of Vossloh AG, adding: "With our products and services we make a significant contribution to sustainability, as impressively substantiated by the results of the EU Taxonomy, which we applied for the first time. 100 percent of our sales qualify as taxonomy-eligible, 62 percent as taxonomy-aligned. This is a great result."
Customized Modules division with improved sales revenues and profitability
Increased sales revenues and EBIT for Lifecycle Solutions division
EU Taxonomy substantiates Vossloh's sustainable business model
Employees
Outlook for 2022
Contact information for the media:
Vossloh is a globally active technology Group dedicated for over 135 years to quality, safety, reliability, innovation and a focus on the customer. Vossloh's comprehensive range of track-related products and services make the company a leader in the global market in this area. Vossloh provides a uniquely wide range of services: rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire lifecycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its extensive understanding of rail infrastructure to meet the key customer need of track network availability.
Vossloh AG * Vosslohstrasse 4 * 58791 Werdohl, Germany * Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 * Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 * www.vossloh.com
