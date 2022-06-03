|
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Annual General Meeting of Wacker Neuson SE approves dividend of EUR 0.90 per share; Dynamic start to 2022
Annual General Meeting of Wacker Neuson SE approves dividend of EUR 0.90 per share; Dynamic start to 2022
Munich, June 3, 2022 Wacker Neuson SE held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for fiscal 2021 today. For the third consecutive year, the AGM was held virtually without shareholders being physically present in order to protect the health of employees and shareholders. Once they registered, shareholders were able to follow the entire meeting via a secured online service. In total, votes were cast for approximately 82 percent of the share capital. The main items on the AGM agenda were the dividend payout, appointment of the new auditor, and approval of the remuneration report for fiscal 2021.
In his speech, the Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Dr. Karl Tragl summed up the first year with the newly formed Executive Board team: The first few weeks of the year was a very exciting time for us as we visited many of our local sites and discovered first-hand what a great company Wacker Neuson is with its outstanding, innovative products and highly qualified, motivated people on all five continents. This impression was confirmed as the year progressed. Thanks to their tremendous commitment, the employees of our Group managed to increase revenue by 16 percent in the highly challenging environment that was fiscal 2021. We therefore almost balanced out the dip we experienced in 2020. And now all the signs again point towards growth for 2022!.
The dividend payout proposed by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board in the amount of EUR 0.90 per eligible share for the past fiscal year was approved by shareholders with a clear majority. The payout aligns with the dividend policy of Wacker Neuson SE, which provides for the distribution per share of 40 to 60 percent of the profit per eligible share to ensure that shareholders continue to enjoy an appropriate stake in the companys profit.
The shareholders also formally approved the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and further approved the remuneration report for fiscal 2021. The audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Munich, was appointed as the new auditor to review the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal 2022. All voting results can be viewed here: www.wackerneusongroup.com/hv
Positive outlook despite major supply chain uncertainties
