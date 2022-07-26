|
26.07.2022 11:08:53
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG convenes Extraordinary General Meeting to renew authorised capital and appoint joint auditor for main Group entities
|
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
wallstreet:online AG convenes Extraordinary General Meeting to renew authorised capital and appoint joint auditor for main Group entities
Berlin, 26 July 2022
wallstreet:online AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: WSO1, the Company), a leading financial technology company and operator of Smartbroker the award-winning digital broker for private investors and savers invites shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 August 2022 at 4 pm CEST (virtual meeting).
The agenda encompasses only two items. Following the successful capital increase in July 2022, the Company plans to cancel its authorised capital 2021 and simultaneously create a new authorised capital 2022 with a term until August 2027 and limited to 50% of the total share capital i.e. the same scope as before the capital increase.
The Company further intends to appoint a joint auditor for wallstreet:online capital AG, wallstreet:online AG and the consolidated group. In addition, the existing auditor of wallstreet:online AG had been in this role for more than 15 years. Motivated by the auditor rotation provisions stipulated in the Auditing Ordinance (Abschlussprüfungsverordnung), a change was considered best practice. Therefore, the Company proposes to appoint BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (Frankfurt am Main, "BDO") as auditor. BDO would thus be responsible for the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, as well as any review of interim reports until the next Annual General Meeting.
Roland Nicklaus, CFO of wallstreet:online AG, commented: "As the negotiations with the audit firms were not concluded in time for the Annual General Meeting, the Company announced a subsequent Extraordinary General Meeting. The EGM was convened last week and also gives us the opportunity to recharge our authorised capital. wallstreet:online is in a sustained phase of growth and investment. We are working flat out to launch Smartbroker 2.0 the higher-capability edition of our broker based on our own infrastructure in the second half of 2022. After that, we will return our focus to accelerating client growth."
The meeting documents are available on the Company's website at wallstreet-online.ag/aoHV2022.
About the wallstreet:online Group
The wallstreet:online Group operates the Smartbroker a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo brokers. In addition, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries, and also hosts the regions largest finance community.
Press contact:
Felix Rentzsch
Head of Communications
Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721
Email: f.rentzsch@wallstreet-online.de
Investor Relations contact:
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Email: ir@wallstreet-online.de
26.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|wallstreet:online AG
|Ritterstraße 11
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 456 500
|E-mail:
|ir@wallstreet-online.de
|Internet:
|www.wallstreet-online.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS609
|WKN:
|A2GS60
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1406057
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1406057 26.07.2022
