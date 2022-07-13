|
13.07.2022 13:21:22
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG raises around EUR 10 million through capital increase
|
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous
wallstreet:online AG raises around EUR 10 million through capital increase
Berlin, 13 July 2022
The Management Board of wallstreet:online AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: WSO1, the Company) decided yesterday, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a cash capital increase in order to accelerate the Company's growth. The additional funds will be used primarily for the further development of the Company's online broker "Smartbroker", and its customer growth.
wallstreet:online AG issued 580,000 bearer shares, increasing the Company's share capital by almost 4% to EUR 15.6 million. The placement price per new share was EUR 17.30. The new shares were fully placed with institutional investors as well as the Company's Management and Supervisory Board, generating gross proceeds of approximately EUR 10 million.
Capital increase further strengthens financial base
More than half of the new shares were subscribed by members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board - a further declaration of confidence in the vision of the Group. wallstreet:online aims to launch "Smartbroker 2.0" in the course of the second half of 2022, which entails an optimised business model and important additions to the product suite. Detailed information on the project can be found in the presentation of the Annual General Meeting.
Matthias Hach, CEO of wallstreet:online AG and wallstreet:online capital AG on the recent capital increase: "We are in the fortunate position to be able to finance the growth of Smartbroker from ongoing operations, largely based on our successful media business. Nevertheless, we decided to carry out the capital increase at short notice, as this will allow us to accelerate our ambitious plans even more. At the same time, the Management Board and Supervisory Board are sending a clear signal to the market: 'We are 100 per cent behind our vision and goals'."
About the wallstreet:online Group:
The wallstreet:online Group operates the Smartbroker - a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo-brokers. At the same time, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries and hosts the largest finance community.
13.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|wallstreet:online AG
|Ritterstraße 11
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 456 500
|E-mail:
|ir@wallstreet-online.de
|Internet:
|www.wallstreet-online.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS609
|WKN:
|A2GS60
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1397279
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1397279 13.07.2022
