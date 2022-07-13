Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.07.2022 13:21:22

DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG raises around EUR 10 million through capital increase

wallstreet:online AG raises around EUR 10 million through capital increase

13.07.2022 / 13:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • The company issued 580,000 new shares at EUR 17.30 each
  • Members of the Management and Supervisory board subscribed to more than half of the capital increase
  • The additional funds will be invested into further Smartbroker growth

 

Berlin, 13 July 2022

The Management Board of wallstreet:online AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: WSO1, the Company) decided yesterday, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a cash capital increase in order to accelerate the Company's growth. The additional funds will be used primarily for the further development of the Company's online broker "Smartbroker", and its customer growth.

wallstreet:online AG issued 580,000 bearer shares, increasing the Company's share capital by almost 4% to EUR 15.6 million. The placement price per new share was EUR 17.30. The new shares were fully placed with institutional investors as well as the Company's Management and Supervisory Board, generating gross proceeds of approximately EUR 10 million.

Capital increase further strengthens financial base

More than half of the new shares were subscribed by members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board - a further declaration of confidence in the vision of the Group. wallstreet:online aims to launch "Smartbroker 2.0" in the course of the second half of 2022, which entails an optimised business model and important additions to the product suite. Detailed information on the project can be found in the presentation of the Annual General Meeting.

Matthias Hach, CEO of wallstreet:online AG and wallstreet:online capital AG on the recent capital increase: "We are in the fortunate position to be able to finance the growth of Smartbroker from ongoing operations, largely based on our successful media business. Nevertheless, we decided to carry out the capital increase at short notice, as this will allow us to accelerate our ambitious plans even more. At the same time, the Management Board and Supervisory Board are sending a clear signal to the market: 'We are 100 per cent behind our vision and goals'."

 

About the wallstreet:online Group:

The wallstreet:online Group operates the Smartbroker - a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo-brokers. At the same time, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries and hosts the largest finance community.
Press contact:

Felix Rentzsch
Head of Communications
Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721
Email: f.rentzsch@wallstreet-online.de

Investor Relations contact:

Sabrina Kassmannhuber
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Email: ir@wallstreet-online.de


13.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
E-mail: ir@wallstreet-online.de
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.ag
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1397279

 
1397279  13.07.2022 

