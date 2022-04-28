DGAP-News: WashTec AG: 19% revenue growth with 31% increase in EBIT

|
28.04.2022
WashTec AG: 19% revenue growth with 31% increase in EBIT
Augsburg, April 28, 2022 - The WashTec Group generated strong revenue of 101.0m in the first quarter, up 19.1% on the prior year (84.8m). That makes this quarter one of the strongest first quarters in the Company's history. At constant exchange rates, the revenue growth in the first three months was 17.1%. Revenue increased significantly in the first quarter due to higher sales of machines, both to key accounts and in direct sales. The Chemicals and Service activities also showed double-digit year-on-year growth and consequently likewise contributed to the Group's positive revenue performance.
The Group's EBIT increased disproportionately by 31.4% and was significantly higher than prior year at 4.6m (prior year: 3.5m). The EBIT margin was 4.6%, up from 4.1% in the prior-year period.
Despite the difficult geopolitical and economic environment, orders received remained stable in the first three months of the fiscal year. The figure through to the end of March was at the same solid level as the prior year. The order backlog was significantly higher at the end of the first quarter than a year earlier.
Free cash flow including repayment of lease liabilities (net cash flow - cash outflow from Investing activities - repayment of lease liabilities) fell year-on-year, despite 1.2m higher earnings before taxes (EBT), to -5.8m (prior year: 3.9m). This is mainly due to the increase in inventories and higher tax payments and payments for capital expenditure.
"With one of the strongest first quarters revenue in the company's history, an increase in EBIT and stable incoming orders, business development is positive and in line with expectations," explained Dr. Ralf Koeppe, CEO of WashTec AG.
The Q1 financial statement and further information about WashTec can be found on: www.washtec.de.
About WashTec:
WashTec Group with its registered office in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative car wash solutions worldwide. The company has about 1,800 employees and is represented with subsidiaries in the major markets of Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Moreover, WashTec has an extensive network of independent marketing partners through which it is present in around 80 countries worldwide.
Key figures:
1) Basis: on average 13,382,324 shares; Basic = diluted
2) including the repayment of lease liabilities
3) Trade receivables + inventories -trade payables - prepayments on orders
12:49
WashTec Buy
Warburg Research
28.10.21
WashTec Buy
Warburg Research
29.07.21
WashTec Buy
Warburg Research
01.04.21
WashTec buy
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.10.20
WashTec buy
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
