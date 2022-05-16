DGAP-News: WashTec AG: Changes on the WashTec AG Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Personnel

16.05.2022

Jens Große-Allermann and Dr. Sören Hein are no longer standing for the WashTec AG Supervisory Board after ten years of successful and distinguished service.

Mr. Große-Allerman and Dr. Hein were both elected to the WashTec Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2012 and can thus look back on a ten-year success story at WashTec. Contributing with help and advice as active members of the Supervisory Board, they have been instrumental in shaping WashTecs development. Notable milestones in that success story include:

- Organic sales growth of some 50% since the end of 2011, from 290m to 430m

- Sustained EBIT growth in the same period from a 10m loss to positive EBIT of around 47m

- Sevenfold increase in the share price from around 7 in 2011 to 50 today

On top of that came new global crises: the 2008/2009 financial crisis, the economic and coronavirus crisis from 2019, the supply chain crisis from 2021, exploding material and energy prices, and now the Ukraine war. WashTec surmounted all of these crises partly thanks to the professional support of Jens Große-Allermann and Dr. Sören Hein. With their considerable professional and interpersonal skills, the two outgoing Supervisory Board members stand out for their contribution to WashTecs success in the last ten years. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, I would like to express deepest respect and appreciation for all they have done, said Dr. Günter Blaschke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG, paying tribute to them in his speech.

New members of the WashTec AG Supervisory Board

Today, Monday, the Annual General Meeting of WashTec AG appointed two new members Peter Wiedemann and Heinrich von Portatius to the Companys Supervisory Board.





Peter Wiedemann, born 1959, is on the Management Board of RATIONAL AG. He graduated in mechanical engineering at the Technical University of Munich and began his professional career in 1988 at Rational GmbH, Landsberg am Lech, where he initially worked as an engineer in product development. After occupying various different positions in the company some of them abroad Wiedemann was appointed Chief Technical Officer of Rational GmbH in 1996 and, following the IPO, of RATIONAL AG in 2000.





Heinrich von Portatius, born 1978, is on the Management Board of Paradigm Capital AG. After graduating from the University of Oxford (University College), Oxford, UK, with a Bachelor of Arts in Modern History, he obtained his MBA at Columbia Business School, Columbia University, New York, USA in 2009. He started his professional career in 2001 as an analyst at a venture capital fund in Germany. Since 2009, he has been with Paradigm Capital AG, Grünwald, where he has been a member of the Management Board (CFO & COO) since 2017.



Dr. Liebler and Dr. Selent have been re-elected for a further five-year term.



Further information, including CVs of all members of the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG, can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website and by following this link.



