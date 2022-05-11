DGAP-News: Westwing reports first quarter 2022 results

DGAP-News: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Westwing reports first quarter 2022 results



11.05.2022 / 08:00

Westwing reports first quarter 2022 results

Westwing delivered revenue of EUR 111m in the first quarter of 2022 at -20% growth year-over-year against an extraordinary baseline from last year in a challenging demand environment with low consumer sentiment

Adj. EBITDA for the Group amounted to EUR -1.7m at -1.5% Adj. EBITDA margin driven by lower topline alongside strategic investments into future growth

High-margin Westwing Collection share stood at 37% of Group GMV, an increment of +6%pts vs. previous year

Westwing confirms the outlook for 2022 at the lower half of the full year guidance in terms of revenue (EUR 460m to 540m at -12% to +3% yoy growth) and Adj. EBITDA (EUR -9m to +16m at -2% to +3% Adj. EBITDA margin)

Munich, May 11, 2022 // Westwing, the leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe, announced its results for the first quarter of 2022.

Westwings Group revenue amounted to EUR 111m (Q1 2021: EUR 138m) in the first quarter of 2022, a negative growth rate of -20% year-over-year against an extraordinarily strong baseline from previous year (Q1 2021 year-over-year growth: 105%). Revenue for the period was impacted by a weak demand environment with a low consumer sentiment, driven by inflationary pressures and macro uncertainty. On a segment level, the DACH segment generated revenue of EUR 61m, while the International segment generated EUR 50m.

The total number of Active Customers at the end of the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 1.6m, which was down by 7% year-over-year. Similar to the lower topline levels, Active Customer development was also heavily impacted by the currently low demand in Home & Living. New customer acquisition was down vs. the extraordinarily strong previous year, yet still significantly above pre-COVID levels.

In terms of profitability, Adj. EBITDA for the period amounted to EUR -1.7m (Q1 2021: EUR 20m) corresponding to an Adj. EBITDA margin of -1.5% (Q1 2021: 14.2%). Profitability declined year-over-year due to continued cost pressure from global supply chain disruptions and a generally high inflationary environment. Moreover, fulfillment costs also increased for the period due to lower utilization of the increased warehouse infrastructure and ongoing high temporary storage costs for elevated inventory levels. Additionally, strategic investments into Technology, Westwing Collection, and Marketing to enable long-term growth also resulted in profit compression in the nearer-term.

The strategically important and high-margin Westwing Collection generated 37% of overall Group GMV (+6 percentage points year-over-year) in the first quarter of 2022. The planned expansion of Westwing Collection into further categories is on track for this year, which will further pave the way to achieving the 50% Westwing Collection strategic target share as a percentage of Group GMV.

"Westwing is a major innovator in Home & Living eCommerce. Despite short-term macro challenges, we are committed to taking the proper investments into our business for future growth while focusing on cost efficiency for profitability. We are inspiring existing and future customers with our beautiful products, inspirational style and unique content providing a tremendous opportunity to reach even more customers in our vast market. says Westwing CEO and Founder Stefan Smalla.

Outlook 2022

Westwing confirms its outlook for 2022 published in March 2022. Based on significantly lower consumer sentiment observed across all segments over the last months, Westwing now expects to meet the lower half of the full year guidance in terms of Revenue (EUR 460m to 540m at -12% to +3% yoy growth) and Adj. EBITDA (EUR -9m to +16m at -2% to +3% Adj. EBITDA margin). Growth rate for the second half of 2022 is expected to be significantly improved compared to the first half, after the strong year-over-year baseline effects of the first half of the year phase out.

Webcast and Conference Call

Westwing's Q1 2022 earnings call will be broadcasted via live stream on May 11, 2022 starting at 10:00 AM (CEST) on the Company's investor relations website: ir.westwing.com. The recording of the live stream will be available thereafter at this site.

Westwings Annual General Meeting is planned to take place as a virtual event on May 18, 2022.

For further information, please visit Westwings investor relations website at: ir@westwing.com.

