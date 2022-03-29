DGAP-News: Westwing reports profitable growth for FY 2021: EUR 522m revenue at 21% growth yoy and EUR 40m Adj. EBITDA at 7.7% Adj. EBITDA margin 2021

|
Munich, March 29, 2022 // Westwing, the leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe, announces its audited results for the 2021 financial year.
Westwing generated strong, profitable growth. Group revenues increased to EUR 522m, a growth of 21% year-over-year. Growth was delivered across both segments, with the DACH segment generating revenue growth of 22% and International generating growth of 19%. The total number of Active Customers grew to 1.7m, representing a growth of 11% compared to the end of 2020.
With regards to profitability, Westwing realized EUR 40m in Adj. EBITDA in FY 2021, corresponding to an Adj. EBITDA margin of 7.7%. Profitability was - especially in the second half of 2021 - affected by increasing cost pressure from supply chain disruptions, resulting in related higher warehousing and sea container freight costs, as well as strategic investments into Westwing Collection, Marketing and Technology. Westwing also delivered positive Free Cash Flow of EUR 2.7m for FY 2021, ending the FY 2021 with a strong Net Cash position of EUR 97m.
The high-margin Westwing Collection continued its upward trajectory, adding 9 percentage points to 34% of overall Group GMV share in FY 2021. Strategic growth initiatives such as further category expansions, the launch of Westwing's sustainable line, WE CARE by Westwing Collection, and an increasing push of Westwing Collection in the International segment has further advanced the Company's strategic target of 50% Westwing Collection share.
"Westwing has generated tremendous growth in a very short period, with revenue growth of +96% in just the last two years, thereby almost doubling the company size in 2021 vs. 2019. Delivering these results in a highly dynamic and challenging environment is a source of great pride for us and our teams," says Westwing CEO and Founder Stefan Smalla.
Outlook 2022
Driven by further strategic investments into Marketing, Technology and Westwing Collection and continued negative effects from global supply chain disruptions, Westwing forecasts an Adj. EBITDA between EUR -9m and EUR +16m at an Adj. EBITDA margin in the range of -2% to +3%, also expected to be significantly more positive in the second half of 2022 vs. the first half of 2022.
Webcast and Conference Call
Westwing's Annual General Meeting is planned to take place as a virtual event on May 18, 2022.
29.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 550 544 377
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 550 544 445
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2N4H07
|WKN:
|A2N4H0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1313685
|26.01.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|24.11.21
|Westwing Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.21
|Westwing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.21
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|12.11.21
|Westwing Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
