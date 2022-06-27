DGAP-News: windeln.de postpones publication date for 2021 annual report to end of July 2022

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.06.2022 17:30:36

27.06.2022 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, June 27, 2022: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) announced on June 7, 2022 to prolong the subscription period for the running subscription offer, determined so far to run until June 8, 2022 (including), to July 4, 2022 (including).

Based on the adjusted timetable resulting from the resolved prolongation of the subscription period, the Company now plans to publish the audited consolidated and annual financial statements including the corresponding management reports as of December 31, 2021, approved by the Supervisory Board, until the end of July 2022.
 

Corporate Communications

Judith Buchholz
Email: investor.relations@windeln.de

About windeln.de

windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in the German-speaking region. In addition, the company operates a successful e-commerce business with baby and toddler products for customers in China. The broad product range extends from diapers and baby food to children's furniture, toys and clothing, as well as strollers and child car seats. windeln.de was founded in 2010 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, visit https://corporate.windeln.de/.

Our Shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.windeln.com.cn, https://windelnde.tmall.hk/, https://windeln.jd.hk/, https://m.meitun.com/mcms/LOyooKAvBO?spid=9016###


