DGAP-News: windeln.de postpones publication date for 2021 annual report to end of July 2022

windeln.de postpones publication date for 2021 annual report to end of July 2022



27.06.2022 / 17:30

windeln.de postpones publication date for 2021 annual report to end of July 2022

Munich, June 27, 2022: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) announced on June 7, 2022 to prolong the subscription period for the running subscription offer, determined so far to run until June 8, 2022 (including), to July 4, 2022 (including).

Based on the adjusted timetable resulting from the resolved prolongation of the subscription period, the Company now plans to publish the audited consolidated and annual financial statements including the corresponding management reports as of December 31, 2021, approved by the Supervisory Board, until the end of July 2022.



