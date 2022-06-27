|
27.06.2022 17:30:36
DGAP-News: windeln.de postpones publication date for 2021 annual report to end of July 2022
|
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
windeln.de postpones publication date for 2021 annual report to end of July 2022
Munich, June 27, 2022: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) announced on June 7, 2022 to prolong the subscription period for the running subscription offer, determined so far to run until June 8, 2022 (including), to July 4, 2022 (including).
Based on the adjusted timetable resulting from the resolved prolongation of the subscription period, the Company now plans to publish the audited consolidated and annual financial statements including the corresponding management reports as of December 31, 2021, approved by the Supervisory Board, until the end of July 2022.
Corporate Communications
Judith Buchholz
About windeln.de
windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in the German-speaking region. In addition, the company operates a successful e-commerce business with baby and toddler products for customers in China. The broad product range extends from diapers and baby food to children's furniture, toys and clothing, as well as strollers and child car seats. windeln.de was founded in 2010 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, visit https://corporate.windeln.de/.
Our Shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.windeln.com.cn, https://windelnde.tmall.hk/, https://windeln.jd.hk/, https://m.meitun.com/mcms/LOyooKAvBO?spid=9016###
27.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|windeln.de SE
|Stefan-George-Ring 23
|81929 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|49 89 4161 7152 65
|Fax:
|089 / 416 17 15-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@windeln.de
|Internet:
|www.windeln.de
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300
|WKN:
|WNDL30
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1384619
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1384619 27.06.2022
