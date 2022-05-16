|
DGAP-News: windeln.de publishes unaudited financial statements for fiscal year 2021 and quarterly report for the first quarter of 2022
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Preliminary Results
windeln.de publishes unaudited financial statements for fiscal year 2021 and quarterly report for the first quarter of 2022
Munich, May 16, 2022:
First quarter (Q1) 2022
The operating contribution margin from continuing operations (gross profit less marketing and fulfillment costs) recorded a strong increase in Q1 2022 to EUR 2.2 million (17.0% of revenues) compared to EUR 0.6 million (3.8% of revenues) in the prior-year quarter. In the China segment, operating contribution margin in Q1 2022 showed a significant positive increase of EUR 1.5 million or 177% to EUR 2.4 million (Q1 2021: EUR 0.9 million). In the same period, the operating contribution margin in the Europe segment (continuing operations only) decreased by EUR 99 thousand or 33% to EUR -0.2 million compared to Q1 2021. Adj. EBIT also improved strongly to EUR -0.8 million (-6.2% of revenue) in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021 (EUR -3.5 million or -23.6% of revenue).
For the first time, the Group generated a positive cash flow in a quarter. In the first quarter of 2022, the cash inflow from operating activities amounted to EUR 0.7 million (Q1 2021: cash outflow of EUR 4.8 million). Net working capital improved very strongly by EUR 3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2021: improvement of EUR 1.2 million).
Bastian Salewsky, CEO of windeln.de SE, comments: "We are looking back on a solid start to the new fiscal year and are confident that the measures taken last year to reduce costs and improve liquidity will have a positive impact on further business development. This development is already reflected in some key financial performance indicators in the first quarter, so overall we believe we are well positioned for the current fiscal year 2022. In the short term, given the disrupted supply chains and delivery difficulties of our main supplier, we expect market conditions to remain challenging, which will also impact windeln.de's business performance."
Fiscal year 2021: Decline in revenues in China and Europe due to non-recurring special effects, but successful cost reduction through discontinuation of unprofitable business areas and further cost-saving measures
In the Europe segment, revenues from continuing operations decreased by EUR 5.8 million, or 29%, to EUR 14.2 million (2020: EUR 20.0 million) and represent 27% of corporate revenues in FY 2021 (26% in FY 2020). The development in Europe is partly due to the relocation of the Group's main warehouse and the related delivery difficulties. In addition, the positive effects on order intake and revenues in 2020 due to the pandemic did not recur in the past reporting year. At the end of the fourth quarter, the loss-making Southern European Bebitus business was discontinued after no buyer could be found. The operating result (EBIT) of the Bebitus business unit amounted to minus EUR 3.0 million in 2021 (2020: minus EUR 2.7 million).
In order to adapt to the structural changes in the market in China and the increasingly attractive platform business, windeln.de simultaneously took appropriate measures in the first quarter of 2021 and launched its own WeChat Mini program. In the second quarter of 2021, the offering for customers in China was further expanded by opening its own flagship store on the BabyTree online platform. The flagship store opened on the JD.com platform at the end of 2020 was successfully established over the course of 2021. Furthermore, the relocation of the main warehouse was successfully completed in the middle of the second quarter of 2021, so that significant cost savings can be realized in the logistics area in the future.
Earnings development in FY 2021 significantly influenced by decline in revenues in target market China
In FY 2021, the operating contribution margin decreased to EUR 4.2 million (8.0% of revenues) compared to EUR 7.8 million (10.2% of revenues) in the previous year. The operating contribution margin of the Europe segment (continuing operations only) deteriorated by EUR 0.3 million to EUR -0.7 million in fiscal year 2021 (2020: EUR -0.4 million). This change is mainly due to the decline in revenues. For the same reason, the operating contribution margin of the China segment also deteriorated by EUR 3.3 million to EUR 4.9 million in the reporting period. Significant reductions in personnel costs, triggered by substantial headcount reductions as well as outsourcing of positions to the Romanian site, reduced the Group's adjusted other selling and administrative expenses to EUR 13.6 million (FY 2020: EUR 16.4 million). In the full year 2021, the Group's adj. EBIT of the Group decreased to EUR -9.4 million (-18.1% of revenues) compared to EUR -8.6 million in the previous year (-11.3% of revenues).
The company had EUR 4.1 million in cash and cash equivalents available as of December 31, 2021 (FY 2020: EUR 8.5 million). This decrease is mainly due to lower cash inflows in the context of the capital increases and the negative result of FY 2021. As of December 31, 2021, net working capital amounted to EUR 1.0 million (December 31, 2020: EUR 2.2 million) and was thus reduced by 54.1%. The decisive factor for this positive development was the shortened liquidity commitment for deliveries to Chinese customers.
Publication of audited annual and consolidated financial statements scheduled for end of June 2022
Corporate Communications
Isabelle Trautmann
windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in the German-speaking region. In addition, the company operates a successful e-commerce business with baby and toddler products for customers in China. The broad product range extends from diapers and baby food to children's furniture, toys and clothing, as well as strollers and child car seats. windeln.de was founded in 2010 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, visit https://corporate.windeln.de/.
Our Shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.windeln.com.cn, https://windelnde.tmall.hk/, https://windeln.jd.hk/, https://m.meitun.com/mcms/LOyooKAvBO?spid=9016###
Zum Wochenbeginn notiert der ATX etwas schwächer. Der DAX dürfte mit leicht roten Vorzeichen in den Montagshandel gehen. Asiens Börsen zeigen sich überwiegend freundlich.