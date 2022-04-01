|
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: Bastian Salewsky is the new CEO of windeln.de SE
Bastian Salewsky is the new CEO of windeln.de SE
Munich, April 1, 2022
"We are delighted to have signed a very adept e-commerce manager and marketing expert in Bastian Salewsky. Our new CEO is highly familiar with the market segment for baby and toddler products as well as our competitive environment, and has already demonstrated an impressing operative excellence in this area. The Supervisory Board is convinced that it has arranged for the right person to come on board to successfully complete the pending restructuring process and position windeln.de strategically and operationally for the future in a successful manner", commented Clemens Jakopitsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of windeln.de.
Bastian Salewsky, new CEO of windeln.de: "I am looking forward to the interesting new task and working together with the whole windeln.de team. I am convinced that we will continue the promising path of the last months and achieve the targets we have set ourselves."
Corporate Communications
Isabelle Trautmann
About windeln.de
windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in the German-speaking region. In addition, the company operates a successful e-commerce business with baby and toddler products for customers in China. The broad product range extends from diapers and baby food to children's furniture, toys and clothing, as well as strollers and child car seats. windeln.de was founded in 2010 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, visit https://corporate.windeln.de/.
Our Shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.windeln.com.cn, https://windelnde.tmall.hk/, https://windeln.jd.hk/, https://m.meitun.com/mcms/LOyooKAvBO?spid=9016###
