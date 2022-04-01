DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: Bastian Salewsky is the new CEO of windeln.de SE

DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Personnel

windeln.de SE: Bastian Salewsky is the new CEO of windeln.de SE



01.04.2022 / 14:30

Bastian Salewsky is the new CEO of windeln.de SE

The experienced e-commerce manager and marketing expert Bastian Salewsky takes office as the CEO of windeln.de SE effective April 1, 2022

Bastian Salewsky has many years of experience in the online retail business with baby products, among other things in his capacity as a former managing director of babymarkt.de

Munich, April 1, 2022

The Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL300 and DE000WNDL318), one of the leading online retailers for baby and toddler products in Europe and for customers in China, has appointed Mr. Bastian Salewsky as the new Chairman of the Management Board. His period of office in the Company starts today. Bastian Salewsky looks back at a long-lasting experience in e-commerce. After working at the management consultancy firm Kienbaum for several years, he joined the online retailer babymarkt.de, which also specializes in baby products, in 2015 and initially managed a two-digit number of online shops as well as expansion activities to further European countries there. Following his appointment as managing director in 2018, Bastian Salewsky was responsible for the complete e-commerce business of babymarkt.de. Since 2020, Bastian Salewsky runs his own company "#Die.Digitalfabrik" that is focused on e-commerce, online marketing, and digital processes.

"We are delighted to have signed a very adept e-commerce manager and marketing expert in Bastian Salewsky. Our new CEO is highly familiar with the market segment for baby and toddler products as well as our competitive environment, and has already demonstrated an impressing operative excellence in this area. The Supervisory Board is convinced that it has arranged for the right person to come on board to successfully complete the pending restructuring process and position windeln.de strategically and operationally for the future in a successful manner", commented Clemens Jakopitsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of windeln.de.

Bastian Salewsky, new CEO of windeln.de: "I am looking forward to the interesting new task and working together with the whole windeln.de team. I am convinced that we will continue the promising path of the last months and achieve the targets we have set ourselves."



Corporate Communications

Isabelle Trautmann

Phone: +49 611 2058 55 - 43

Email: investor.relations@windeln.de

About windeln.de

windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in the German-speaking region. In addition, the company operates a successful e-commerce business with baby and toddler products for customers in China. The broad product range extends from diapers and baby food to children's furniture, toys and clothing, as well as strollers and child car seats. windeln.de was founded in 2010 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, visit https://corporate.windeln.de/.