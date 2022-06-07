DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: Further prolongation of the subscription period for the running subscription offer to July 4, 2022

DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

windeln.de SE: Further prolongation of the subscription period for the running subscription offer to July 4, 2022



07.06.2022 / 12:39

Further prolongation of the subscription period for the running subscription offer to July 4, 2022

Munich, June 7, 2022: Today, the Management Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company") on the basis of the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of January 28, 2022, resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to prolong the running period to exercise the subscription rights from the subscription offer published in the Federal Gazette on March 30, 2022, determined so far to run until June 8, 2022 (including), to July 4, 2022 (including).

The reason for the further prolongation of the subscription period is the ongoing mitigation measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the People's Republic of China. Two investors had committed to the Company under binding commitment agreements in advance of the current capital increase to acquire new shares with an equivalent value of up to a total of EUR 5.5 million in the capital increase ("Commitment Agreements"). The management of these investors is based in the People's Republic of China. Despite the easing of certain mitigation measures in effect since 1 June 2022, the investors currently do not see themselves in a position to fulfil their commitments within the most recently planned prolonged timeline due to ongoing limitations.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company do not expect sufficient demand to cover the additional financial needs of the Company in the fiscal years 2022 and 2023 without the fulfilment of the two Commitment Agreements from the capital increase. The postponement shall enable these investors to fulfil their obligations to acquire the new shares with an equivalent value of up to EUR 5.5 million.

Accordingly, the subscription period shall also be prolonged to treat all potential investors equally and to give existing shareholders the opportunity to exercise their subscription rights during the prolonged period. The period for exercising the additional subscription right within the capital increase with subscription rights shall also be prolonged accordingly.

Further information on the prolonged subscription period, on the capital increase and particularly on risk warnings in connection with an investment in the new shares offered in the subscription offer can be found in the subscription offer published on March 30, 2022 in the Federal Gazette, in the two previous announcements on the prolongations of the subscription period, published in the Federal Gazette on April 13, 2022 and on May 11, 2022, as well as in the further announcement on the prolongation of the subscription period, which is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette on June 8, 2022. The aforementioned publications also are or will be, as the case may be, available on the website of windeln.de (www.corporate.windeln.de).

Important notice

