DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de announces resignation of Matthias Peuckert from the Management Board

18.03.2022 / 14:07

Munich, March 18, 2022: Chairman of the Management Board and CEO Matthias Peuckert today informed the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "the Company") that he is resigning from his position with effect from March 31, 2022 due to personal reasons. The Supervisory Board is currently working on a succession and will inform the public in the next weeks. Until a successor of Matthias Peuckert takes office, the remaining member of the Management Board, Xiaowei Wei, will manage the Company.



Clemens Jakopitsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of windeln.de, says on behalf of the Supervisory Board: "As Chairman of the Management Board of windeln.de, Mr. Peuckert has been responsible for the operational business for more than three years and, in his role as CEO, has significantly advanced the strategic direction of the Company through his profound industry expertise. We thank Mr. Peuckert for his valuable cooperation and wish him all the best."



Matthias Peuckert comments: "I look back on eventful years at windeln.de, during which we were able to initiate important measures for the further development of the Company. The continuous exchange with our employees, customers and investors was always inspiring, and I would like to express my sincere thanks for this."

Corporate Communications



Isabelle Trautmann

Phone: +49 611 2058 55 - 43

Email: investor.relations@windeln.de



About windeln.de



windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in Europe. In addition, the company operates a successful e-commerce business with baby and toddler products for customers in China. The broad product range extends from diapers and baby food to children's furniture, toys and clothing, as well as strollers and child car seats. windeln.de was founded in 2010 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, visit https://corporate.windeln.de/.



Our Shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.windeln.com.cn, https://windelnde.tmall.hk/, https://windeln.jd.hk/, https://m.meitun.com/mcms/LOyooKAvBO?spid=9016###

