DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de postpones publication date for the 2022 half-year report to September 2022

windeln.de postpones publication date for the 2022 half-year report to September 2022 Munich, August 10, 2022 windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL300 and DE000WNDL318) is postponing the publication date for the 2022 half-year report to September 2022. The exact date will be announced on the Company's website in a timely manner. The Management Board is still intensively examining alternative sources of financing. The Management Board will wait for the outcome of this examination to be able to make a judgment on the business continuity (so-called going concern). This is required in order to be able to publish the 2022 half-year report. Selected preliminary key figures for second quarter and first half 2022 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 Revenues (TEUR) 10,460 13,574 23,238 28,218 China 8,471 10,266 18,584 20,499 DACH 1,989 3,308 4,654 7,719 Operating contribution margin in % of revenues 23.9% -1.0% 20.1% 1.5% Adjusted EBIT (TEUR) 18 -3,392 -771 -6,853 Adjusted EBIT in % of revenues 0.2% -25% -3.3% -24.3% Operating Cashflow (TEUR) -1,665 -2,523 -979 -7,282 Free Cashflow (TEUR) -1,667 -2,534 -1,018 -7,297 Note: Retrospective adjustment of the comparative figures for 2021 due to presentation of Bebitus as discontinued operation Corporate Communications Judith Buchholz

email: investor.relations@windeln.de About windeln.de windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in the German-speaking region. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de/. Our Shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.windeln.com.cn, https://windelnde.tmall.hk, https://windeln.jd.hk

