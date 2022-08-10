|
10.08.2022 19:07:51
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de postpones publication date for the 2022 half-year report to September 2022
|
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
windeln.de postpones publication date for the 2022 half-year report to September 2022
Munich, August 10, 2022
windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL300 and DE000WNDL318) is postponing the publication date for the 2022 half-year report to September 2022. The exact date will be announced on the Company's website in a timely manner. The Management Board is still intensively examining alternative sources of financing. The Management Board will wait for the outcome of this examination to be able to make a judgment on the business continuity (so-called going concern). This is required in order to be able to publish the 2022 half-year report.
Selected preliminary key figures for second quarter and first half 2022
Note: Retrospective adjustment of the comparative figures for 2021 due to presentation of Bebitus as discontinued operation
Corporate Communications
Judith Buchholz
About windeln.de
windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in the German-speaking region. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de/.
Our Shops:
www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.windeln.com.cn, https://windelnde.tmall.hk, https://windeln.jd.hk
10.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|windeln.de SE
|Stefan-George-Ring 23
|81929 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|49 89 4161 7152 65
|Fax:
|089 / 416 17 15-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@windeln.de
|Internet:
|www.windeln.de
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300
|WKN:
|WNDL30
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1417997
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1417997 10.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!