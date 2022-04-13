DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de prolongs the subscription period for the subscription offer from March 30, 2022, to May 11, 2022

DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase



windeln.de prolongs the subscription period for the subscription offer from March 30, 2022, to May 11, 2022

Munich, April 13, 2022: Today, the Management Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company") resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, on the basis of the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of January 28, 2022, to prolong the running period to exercise the subscription rights from the subscription offer published in the Federal Gazette on March 30, 2022, initially determined to run until April 13, 2022 (including), to May 11, 2022 (including).

The reason for the prolongation of the subscription period is the mitigation measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the People's Republic of China. Two investors had committed to the Company under binding commitment agreements in advance of the current capital increase to acquire new shares with an equivalent value of up to a total of EUR 5.5 million in the planned private placement after the expiry of the subscription period ("Commitment Agreements"). The management of these investors is based in the People's Republic of China. Given the ongoing intense restrictions in the People's Republic of China in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, it will most likely not be possible for these investors to fulfil their Commitment Agreements within the initially planned timeframe.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company do not expect sufficient demand to cover the additional financial needs of the Company in the fiscal year 2022 without the fulfilment of the two Commitment Agreements within the private placement. For this reason, the private placement, which was initially scheduled to take place in the days following the expiry of the subscription period initially scheduled to run until April 13, 2022 (including), shall be postponed in order to give these investors the opportunity to fulfil their obligations to acquire the new shares with an equivalent value of up to EUR 5.5 million.

Accordingly, the subscription period shall also be prolonged to give existing shareholders the opportunity to exercise their subscription rights during the prolonged period. The period for exercising the additional subscription rights, also published with the announcement in the Federal Gazette of March 30, 2022, will be prolonged accordingly.

Further information on the prolonged subscription period, the capital increase, and particularly on risk warnings in connection with an investment in the new shares can be found in the subscription offer, available in the Federal Gazette and on the website of windeln.de (www.corporate.windeln.de) and in the announcement of the prolongation of the subscription period, which will be available in the Federal Gazette and on the website of windeln.de (www.corporate.windeln.de) from about April 13, 2022.

