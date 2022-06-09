DGAP-News: XTPL S.A.: XTPL technology showcased in the prestigious international scientific journal Nature Scientific Reports

Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Scientific publication/Sustainability

XTPL S.A.: XTPL technology showcased in the prestigious international scientific journal Nature Scientific Reports



XTPL S.A. (WSE: XTP), a global supplier of breakthrough nanoprinting solutions for the global market of modern electronics, has presented the operating mechanism and the possible applications of its proprietary ultra-precise deposition (UPD) technology in the renowned international scientific journal Nature Scientific Reports. Prepared by the Company's team, the article was released as an open-access publication, which will ensure an even wider promotion of the XTPL technology around the world.

The article titled High-resolution deposition of conductive and insulating materials at micrometer scale on complex substrates published in the journal was prepared by an interdisciplinary team of recognized experts, including: Mateusz ysie, R&D Manager, ukasz Witczak, Senior R&D Engineer, Aneta Wiatrowska, PhD, XTPL Technology Director, Karolina Ficzyk, PhD, R&D Manager, Jolanta Gadzaliska, Senior R&D Engineer, Ludovic Schneider, R&D Team Leader, Prof. Wiesaw Strk, PhD, DSc, professor at the Institute of Low Temperature and Structural Research of the Polish Academy of Sciences, Marcin Karpiski, R&D Manager, ukasz Kosior, Business Development Manager, Filip Granek, PhD, CEO of XTPL, and Piotr Kowalczewski, PhD, R&D Manager.

Nature Scientific Reports is a peer-reviewed journal belonging to Nature Portfolio, a division of the international publisher Springer Nature, which publishes scientific journals and magazines on science and medicine.

We are very pleased to be able to present our globally unique, patented UPD technology, with its capabilities and applications, in one of the most important scientific journals in the world. This is an excellent opportunity for XTPL to promote our technological solutions even more. In addition, this is another strong confirmation for industrial players that the XTPL technology is truly innovative and that it has been recognized by the scientific world and can find specific applications in the manufacture of next-generation electronics. As well as presenting our printing method and its globally competitive resolution, our article refers to materials compatible with the UPD technology and demonstrates its example application areas. I am truly proud of the whole interdisciplinary team that worked on this publication. At XTPL, we develop breakthrough technology and the bar we set for ourselves is the competitiveness of our solutions on a global scale. I encourage anyone interested to read the article, which is available in an open-access format, says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.

The article is available in English at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-13352-5

XTPL develops and commercializes three complementary business lines based on its proprietary UPD technology, each of which can generate independent revenue streams: the Delta Printing System prototyping devices; conductive nanoinks, and the EPSILON printing heads intended for industrial implementation on the production lines of global manufacturers of next generation electronics. All the indicated technological solutions are based on the Company-developed technology of printing conductive structures. The technology responds to the three megatrends in the production of modern electronics. The industry is currently strongly focused on further miniaturization of the size and weight of electronic devices, modifying their forms and properties, and moving towards an increased flexibility and three-dimensionality. The recent global trend is also environmental protection by efficient use of limited resources while reducing the production waste, which is enabled by additive technology.

In 2020, the value of the rapidly growing printed electronics industry was USD 41.2 billion (+11.0% YoY). In 2025, it should stand at USD 63.3 billion, while in 2030 it is expected to reach even USD 74.1 billion (source: IDTechEx). This means that the market will grow at a CAGR of 9.0% in 20202025.

In Q1 2022, the Company posted total revenues of PLN 1,619 thousand. This includes PLN 930 thousand from the sale of products and services and PLN 689 thousand in grant revenue. In Q1 this year, commercial revenues alone reached 45% of the total sales reported in 2021. The Company's EBITDA was PLN -2,406 thousand and was broadly similar year-on-year. It is noted that the progressing commercialization already has a marked positive impact on cash flows. After the first three months of 2022, net cash flows were PLN -889 thousand compared to PLN -1,877 thousand in the same period last year.

XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products and solutions relying on its globally innovative platform technology protected by international patent applications. The innovative additive method designed by the company is unique on a global scale. The technology can be used in the fast-growing industry of printed electronics and in such areas as biosensors, security printing, microelectronics and displays. This technology enables ultra-precise printing of ultra-thin (up to 1 m wide), transparent and highly flexible lines that can conduct electricity. The company is undergoing patent protection processes relating both to the above technology and to the products it develops, which will be the final confirmation of their innovative character. The XTPL technology can be applied in the printed electronics market, which is one of the most rapidly developing markets of manufacturing methods. According to IDTechEx forecasts, in 2019, the value of the printed, organic and flexible electronics market was USD 37.1 billion, and by 2030 it is expected to grow to USD 74 billion. Due to the possibility of printing very thin conductive lines, while using ink with a very high concentration of metallic nanoparticles, the XTPL printing technology can be used in electronic connections in advanced integrated circuits, 3D printed electronics, hybrid flexible electronics, the Internet of Things and similar areas. These markets are projected to grow very fast in the coming years, sometimes at a CAGR of even 80%. The area in which XTPL expects the fastest use of its proprietary technology in industry is the precise repair of open defects. This application attracts very high interest not only from manufacturers of high-resolution OLEDs, but also from manufacturers from the semiconductor industry. Furthermore, ultra-precise repair can help speed up the launch of the next-generation displays based on microLED technology, which has all the qualities to revolutionize the market.

XTPLs goal is to license its technological solutions created for industrial implementation in dedicated application fields. The company may also achieve this goal by sales through distributors or strategic partnerships in this way the cooperation can be geared to the needs of the future counterparty. At present, XTPL is commercializing its products: inks based on silver nanoparticles for printing new generation electronics components as well as the Delta Printing System, i.e. a precise solution for rapid prototyping with the ability to print very fine structures up to 1 µm for microelectronics

Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and since 2020 on the Open Market in Frankfurt.

To find out more, go to: www.xtpl.com

