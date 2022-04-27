|
27.04.2022 06:30:03
DGAP-News: YOC AG: Publication of consolidated financial statements 2021: YOC AG with significant increase in profit and net Profit margin of 11 %
|
DGAP-News: YOC AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Publication of consolidated financial statements 2021: YOC AG with significant increase in profit and net profit margin of 11 %
Berlin, 27 April 2022 - The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) increased revenues at group level by around 22 % year-on-year to EUR 18.8 million in financial year 2021 (2020: EUR 15.5 million). In this context, all regional markets of the YOC Group developed positively with a significant increase in revenues compared to the same period of the previous year.
In the past financial year 2021, the company worked intensively on its mission to establish the VIS.X(R) technology platform as the programmatic platform for high impact advertising. As a result, the YOC Group achieved to:
- enhance the transaction volume of our self-developed advertising formats to around 50 % of the company's total revenues;
- grow the gross profit margin of the company again which now reached 43 % (2020: 41 %);
- improve (EBITDA)* by 56 % to EUR 2.8 million (2020: EUR 1.8 million);
- increase operating cash flow to EUR 2.7 million (2020: EUR 1.0 million);
- generate a net profit of EUR 2.1 million** (2020: EUR 0.3 million) and thus a net profit margin of around 11 %. Thus, the Company was able to increase its profitability in fiscal year 2021, too.
Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: "For the current financial year 2022, we expect revenue growth of up to 30 % at Group level. With a disproportionately low increase in expenses, this should result in EBITDA of up to EUR 4.0 million and, in parallel, consolidated net profit for the period of up to EUR 2.8 million. In the course of this economic development, the consolidated equity of YOC Group will then be balanced in the first half of 2022."
* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2021. (available at: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)
**Compared to the published preliminary figures for the financial year 2022 on 08 February 2022 with a consolidated net profit of EUR 1.8 million, the capitalisation of deferred taxes in the amount of EUR 0.3 million contributed positively to the consolidated net profit of YOC AG in the amount of EUR 2.1 million.
About YOC
Contact
YOC AG
27.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1335709
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1335709 27.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu YOC AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu YOC AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|YOC AG
|13,50
|-1,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung: Wall Street geht uneins in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt deutlich fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit kleinem Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte zu, während der deutsche Leitindex zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten pendelte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel schwankungsanfällig. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.