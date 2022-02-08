|
DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG achieves all revenue and earnings targets for financial year 2021 based on preliminary figures
YOC AG achieves all revenue and earnings targets for financial year 2021 based on preliminary figures
Berlin, 08. February 2022 - According to preliminary IFRS figures, ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) increased its revenue at group level in financial year 2021 by around 22% year-on-year to an estimated EUR 18.8 million (2020: EUR 15.5 million), in line with the guidance reported in December 2021.
In particular, the company's proprietary technology platform VIS.X(R) contributed with a doubling of its trading volume to this development.
Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA*) improved by 56%, also in line with December 2020's guidance, and is expected to amount to approximately EUR 2.8 million (2020: EUR 1.8 million). Net income increased by approximately EUR 1.5 million to an expected EUR 1.8 million (2020: EUR 0.3 million).
As a result of this development, an operating cash flow of around EUR 2.7 million (2020: EUR 1.0 million) was generated. The change in funds, after investments amounting to EUR 1.1 million and repayments of financial liabilities of EUR 0.7 million, amounted to approximately EUR 0.9 million (2020: EUR -0.1 million). As a result, YOC AG's cash and cash equivalents thus increased to approximately EUR 1.8 million (2020: EUR 0.9 million) as of 31 December 2021.
In the fourth quarter, which is important for seasonal reasons, the company is expected to achieve an increase in sales of around 26% to EUR 7.2 million (Q4/2020: EUR 5.7 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to amount to EUR 1.6 million (Q4/2020: EUR 0.8 million), resulting in an EBITDA ratio of 22%.
Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: "The financial year 2021, with an increase in sales of more than 20 %, was trend-setting for us. We expect further dynamic growth and an accompanying increase in profitability."
* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's third quarter report 2021 (available at: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/)
All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. YOC AG will publish the final business figures for the financial year 2021 as scheduled on 27 April 2022.
About YOC
Contact
YOC AG
08.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
