DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG achieves all revenue and earnings targets for financial year 2021 based on preliminary figures

DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

YOC AG: YOC AG achieves all revenue and earnings targets for financial year 2021 based on preliminary figures



08.02.2022 / 06:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





YOC AG achieves all revenue and earnings targets for financial year 2021 based on preliminary figures

VIS.X(R) technology platform as driver of corporate development

Revenue at EUR 18.8 million (2020: EUR 15.5 million) and net income of

EUR 1.8 million (2020: EUR 0.3 million)

Strong Q4/2021 with sales up 26% to EUR 7.2 million and EBITDA up 100% year-on-year to EUR 1.6 million

Further dynamic growth and increase in profitability expected

Berlin, 08. February 2022 - According to preliminary IFRS figures, ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) increased its revenue at group level in financial year 2021 by around 22% year-on-year to an estimated EUR 18.8 million (2020: EUR 15.5 million), in line with the guidance reported in December 2021.

In particular, the company's proprietary technology platform VIS.X(R) contributed with a doubling of its trading volume to this development.

Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA*) improved by 56%, also in line with December 2020's guidance, and is expected to amount to approximately EUR 2.8 million (2020: EUR 1.8 million). Net income increased by approximately EUR 1.5 million to an expected EUR 1.8 million (2020: EUR 0.3 million).

As a result of this development, an operating cash flow of around EUR 2.7 million (2020: EUR 1.0 million) was generated. The change in funds, after investments amounting to EUR 1.1 million and repayments of financial liabilities of EUR 0.7 million, amounted to approximately EUR 0.9 million (2020: EUR -0.1 million). As a result, YOC AG's cash and cash equivalents thus increased to approximately EUR 1.8 million (2020: EUR 0.9 million) as of 31 December 2021.

In the fourth quarter, which is important for seasonal reasons, the company is expected to achieve an increase in sales of around 26% to EUR 7.2 million (Q4/2020: EUR 5.7 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to amount to EUR 1.6 million (Q4/2020: EUR 0.8 million), resulting in an EBITDA ratio of 22%.

Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: "The financial year 2021, with an increase in sales of more than 20 %, was trend-setting for us. We expect further dynamic growth and an accompanying increase in profitability."

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's third quarter report 2021 (available at: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/)

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. YOC AG will publish the final business figures for the financial year 2021 as scheduled on 27 April 2022.

About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market.

By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X(R). As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2009.

Contact

YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Tel.: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.de

www.yoc.com