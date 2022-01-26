26.01.2022 12:30:05

DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG expands into the Swiss market through acquisition

DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision
YOC AG: YOC AG expands into the Swiss market through acquisition

26.01.2022 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC AG expands into the Swiss market through acquisition

Berlin, 26 January 2022 - Ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005932735) is acquiring 100% of the shares in Zurich-based theINDUSTRY AG and expanding its presence in the European market. The purchase price, which is divided into fixed and variable performance-related components, will be financed entirely from YOC AG's operating cash flow.

In a phase of strong growth of automated trading of digital advertising formats in Switzerland, YOC AG with its technology platform VIS.X(R) will provide immediate benefits to Swiss market participants and benefit from the need for high-impact advertising formats that achieve higher advertising effectiveness.

The integration into the YOC Group offers both companies the potential to generate faster and sustainable growth and to realize corresponding synergies.

Patrick Stüssi and Dario Piccinno (Founders and Managing Directors of theINDUSTRY AG): "It's a great opportunity to be able to establish VIS.X(R) as the technology platform for high-impact advertising formats in Switzerland."

Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: "The market entry into Switzerland is the next logical step after we have successfully established our technology platform VIS.X(R) in our core markets. With VIS.X(R) we will enable Swiss media companies and digital content providers to increase monetization. In addition, we will continue to drive the internationalization of our activities."


About YOC
YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market.
By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X(R). As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2009.

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com


26.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1272810

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1272810  26.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272810&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu YOC AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu YOC AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

YOC AG 11,80 -0,84% YOC AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hin und Her an den US-Börsen mit rotem Ausklang -- Nach Powell-Aussagen: ATX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Der heimische Markt konnte seine anfänglichen Verluste am Donnerstag abschütteln. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag volatil. Mit schweren Kursverlusten reagierten die asiatischen Aktienmärkte auf die Ergebnisse des Zinstreffens der US-Notenbank vom Vorabend.

Nachrichten