DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG expands into the Swiss market through acquisition

YOC AG: YOC AG expands into the Swiss market through acquisition



26.01.2022 / 12:30

YOC AG expands into the Swiss market through acquisition



Berlin, 26 January 2022 - Ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005932735) is acquiring 100% of the shares in Zurich-based theINDUSTRY AG and expanding its presence in the European market. The purchase price, which is divided into fixed and variable performance-related components, will be financed entirely from YOC AG's operating cash flow.

In a phase of strong growth of automated trading of digital advertising formats in Switzerland, YOC AG with its technology platform VIS.X(R) will provide immediate benefits to Swiss market participants and benefit from the need for high-impact advertising formats that achieve higher advertising effectiveness.

The integration into the YOC Group offers both companies the potential to generate faster and sustainable growth and to realize corresponding synergies.

Patrick Stüssi and Dario Piccinno (Founders and Managing Directors of theINDUSTRY AG): "It's a great opportunity to be able to establish VIS.X(R) as the technology platform for high-impact advertising formats in Switzerland."

Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: "The market entry into Switzerland is the next logical step after we have successfully established our technology platform VIS.X(R) in our core markets. With VIS.X(R) we will enable Swiss media companies and digital content providers to increase monetization. In addition, we will continue to drive the internationalization of our activities."



About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market.

By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X(R). As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2009.

