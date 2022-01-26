|
DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG expands into the Swiss market through acquisition
YOC AG expands into the Swiss market through acquisition
In a phase of strong growth of automated trading of digital advertising formats in Switzerland, YOC AG with its technology platform VIS.X(R) will provide immediate benefits to Swiss market participants and benefit from the need for high-impact advertising formats that achieve higher advertising effectiveness.
The integration into the YOC Group offers both companies the potential to generate faster and sustainable growth and to realize corresponding synergies.
Patrick Stüssi and Dario Piccinno (Founders and Managing Directors of theINDUSTRY AG): "It's a great opportunity to be able to establish VIS.X(R) as the technology platform for high-impact advertising formats in Switzerland."
Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: "The market entry into Switzerland is the next logical step after we have successfully established our technology platform VIS.X(R) in our core markets. With VIS.X(R) we will enable Swiss media companies and digital content providers to increase monetization. In addition, we will continue to drive the internationalization of our activities."
Contact
YOC AG
26.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1272810
Der heimische Markt konnte seine anfänglichen Verluste am Donnerstag abschütteln. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag volatil. Mit schweren Kursverlusten reagierten die asiatischen Aktienmärkte auf die Ergebnisse des Zinstreffens der US-Notenbank vom Vorabend.