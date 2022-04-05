|
05.04.2022 10:00:04
DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenue growth of 25% to 30% and increased profitability for the financial year 2022
|
DGAP-News: YOC AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast/Results Forecast
YOC AG plans revenue growth of 25% to 30% and increased profitability for the financial year 2022
Berlin, 05 April 2022 - Following revenue growth of 21% in the financial year 2021, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) is planning for the current financial year 2022 with an increased surge in revenue at group level of 25% to 30% to EUR 23.5 million to EUR 24.5 million (2021: EUR 18.8 million according to preliminary figures).
Due to the scaling of the transaction volume by the technologies of the company, the cost structure develops under-proportionally in relation to sales. Accordingly, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* will be in the range of EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.0 million (2021: EUR 2.8 million according to preliminary figures).
As a result, the company's net income is expected to be EUR 2.3 million to EUR 2.8 million in fiscal year 2022 (2021: EUR 1.8 million according to preliminary figures).
The core of the company's development is its VIS.X(R) platform and YOC's high-impact advertising formats to differentiate YOC's offering in the international market for digital advertising technology. The focus is on continuously optimising and expanding the functionalities of the VIS.X(R) trading platform, so that our partners are offered a comprehensive, efficient and innovative way to trade high-impact advertising formats in combination with the best international advertising spaces in an automated manner.
Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: "By increasing investments in our technology, we clearly differentiate VIS.X(R) from the platforms of the big US tech players. As a result, we have become one of the partners for advertisers as well as publishers in the international market for digital advertising technologies. The resulting revenue growth and our profitability form the foundation for the further increase of the company's valuation."
Contact
YOC AG
05.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1319431
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1319431 05.04.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|YOC AG
|13,55
|17,32%
