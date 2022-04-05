DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenue growth of 25% to 30% and increased profitability for the financial year 2022

DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Results Forecast

YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenue growth of 25% to 30% and increased profitability for the financial year 2022



05.04.2022 / 10:00

YOC AG plans revenue growth of 25% to 30% and increased profitability for the financial year 2022

Berlin, 05 April 2022 - Following revenue growth of 21% in the financial year 2021, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) is planning for the current financial year 2022 with an increased surge in revenue at group level of 25% to 30% to EUR 23.5 million to EUR 24.5 million (2021: EUR 18.8 million according to preliminary figures).

Due to the scaling of the transaction volume by the technologies of the company, the cost structure develops under-proportionally in relation to sales. Accordingly, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* will be in the range of EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.0 million (2021: EUR 2.8 million according to preliminary figures).

As a result, the company's net income is expected to be EUR 2.3 million to EUR 2.8 million in fiscal year 2022 (2021: EUR 1.8 million according to preliminary figures).

The core of the company's development is its VIS.X(R) platform and YOC's high-impact advertising formats to differentiate YOC's offering in the international market for digital advertising technology. The focus is on continuously optimising and expanding the functionalities of the VIS.X(R) trading platform, so that our partners are offered a comprehensive, efficient and innovative way to trade high-impact advertising formats in combination with the best international advertising spaces in an automated manner.

Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: "By increasing investments in our technology, we clearly differentiate VIS.X(R) from the platforms of the big US tech players. As a result, we have become one of the partners for advertisers as well as publishers in the international market for digital advertising technologies. The resulting revenue growth and our profitability form the foundation for the further increase of the company's valuation."



* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the first half of 2021 (available at: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/).



About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market.

By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X(R). As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2009.

Contact

YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Tel.: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.de

www.yoc.com