|
08.06.2022 06:30:05
DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG with expected revenue growth of 26 % and Increase of EBITDA of around 50 % in the first half of 2022
|
DGAP-News: YOC AG
/ Key word(s): Development of Sales/Miscellaneous
YOC AG with expected revenue growth of 26 % and Increase of EBITDA of around 50 % in the first half of 2022
Berlin, 08 June 2022 The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) reports for the first half of the financial year 2022, according to preliminary unaudited figures, revenue growth at group level of around 26 % compared to the same period of the previous year to an expected figure of around EUR 9.7 million (H1/2021: EUR 7.7 million). In this context, all markets in which the YOC Group operates developed with a significant increase in revenue compared to the same period of the previous year.
As a consequence, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* in the first half of 2022 are expected to increase by around 50 % to a level of approximately EUR 1.2 million to EUR 1.3 million (H1/2021: EUR 0.8 million).
Revenues and earnings of YOC AG in the first quarter of 2022 are thus in line with the full year guidance for fiscal year 2022.
Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: With regard to further growth, we remain positive and continue to pursue our strategic mission of achieving a better advertising experience for everyone with our VIS.X® platform. In addition, we were able to complete the development of our own ad server in recent months and integrated it successfully into our tech stack. As a result, all of YOC Group's business activities are handled via the VIS.X® platform. We are now completely independent of third-party platforms."
* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2021 (see page 11); available at: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/
YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market.
Contact
YOC AG
08.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1370059
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1370059 08.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!