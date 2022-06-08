DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG with expected revenue growth of 26 % and Increase of EBITDA of around 50 % in the first half of 2022

DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Miscellaneous

YOC AG: YOC AG with expected revenue growth of 26 % and Increase of EBITDA of around 50 % in the first half of 2022



08.06.2022 / 06:30

YOC AG with expected revenue growth of 26 % and Increase of EBITDA of around 50 % in the first half of 2022

Berlin, 08 June 2022 The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) reports for the first half of the financial year 2022, according to preliminary unaudited figures, revenue growth at group level of around 26 % compared to the same period of the previous year to an expected figure of around EUR 9.7 million (H1/2021: EUR 7.7 million). In this context, all markets in which the YOC Group operates developed with a significant increase in revenue compared to the same period of the previous year.

As a consequence, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* in the first half of 2022 are expected to increase by around 50 % to a level of approximately EUR 1.2 million to EUR 1.3 million (H1/2021: EUR 0.8 million).

Revenues and earnings of YOC AG in the first quarter of 2022 are thus in line with the full year guidance for fiscal year 2022.

Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: With regard to further growth, we remain positive and continue to pursue our strategic mission of achieving a better advertising experience for everyone with our VIS.X® platform. In addition, we were able to complete the development of our own ad server in recent months and integrated it successfully into our tech stack. As a result, all of YOC Group's business activities are handled via the VIS.X® platform. We are now completely independent of third-party platforms."

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2021 (see page 11); available at: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/



About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market.

By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X®. As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.

Contact

YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Tel.: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.de

www.yoc.com