DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG with significant increase in Revenue and Earnings in H1/2022

YOC AG with significant increase in Revenue and Earnings in H1/2022

Berlin, 17th August 2022 The Ad Tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) recorded revenue growth at Group level of 26% year-on-year to EUR 9.7 million in the first half of 2022 (H1/2021: EUR 7.7 million). The bundling of all business activities on the company's own trading platform VIS.X® as well as the further expansion of the platform and product offering led to a further increase in business volume in the first half of 2022.

In parallel, YOC Group increased its operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* by 52% to EUR 1.2 million in the reporting period (H1/2021: EUR 0.8 million). The company realized a consolidated net profit for the period of EUR 0.5 million (H1/2021: EUR 0.4 million). In the previous year, a non-operating one-off effect of EUR 0.2 million made a positive contribution to the consolidated net profit for the period. Adjusted for this effect, profitability increased by 111 %.

As a result of this development, an operating cash flow of EUR 0.6 million (H1/2021: EUR 0.1 million) was generated.

Revenues and earnings of YOC AG in the first half of 2022 are thus in line with the full-year forecast for 2022.

Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: In the first half of 2022, all key performance indicators of our activities, regardless of whether they are of a business or platform-related nature, increased. Despite the challenges facing society as a whole and the general economic parameters, we expect the positive development of our company to continue in the second half of the year.

YOC AG's financial report for the first half of 2022 published today is available for download here.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG report for the financial year 2021 (available at https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/)



About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market.

By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X®. As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.

