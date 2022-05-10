|
10.05.2022 06:30:03
DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC with revenue growth of 26 % in Q1/2022 - further growth momentum expected in the second Quarter of 2022
|
DGAP-News: YOC AG
/ Key word(s): Development of Sales/Quarter Results
YOC with revenue growth of 26 % in Q1/2022 - further growth momentum expected in the second Quarter of 2022
Berlin, 10 May 2022 The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) reports year-on-year revenue growth of around 26% to EUR 4.4 million for the first three months of the current financial year 2022 (3M/2021: EUR 3.5 million). In this context, all regional markets of the YOC Group developed positively with a significant increase in revenues compared to the same period of the previous year. The growth trend driven by the company's proprietary technology platform VIS.X® is thus continuing. The continuously increasing trading volume, with only a disproportionately low rise in costs, is leading to economies of scale typical for platform driven business models and thus to increased operating profitability.
As a result, the company improved its operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* in the first three months of the current financial year 2022 to EUR 0.6 million (3M/2021: EUR 0.3 million).
Revenues and earnings of YOC AG in the first quarter of 2022 are thus in line with the full year guidance for fiscal year 2022.
Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: We are satisfied with sales growth of 26% in the seasonally weaker first quarter. With a very good start to the current second quarter of 2022, we expect our growth momentum to strengthen."
YOC AG will publish the report on the first quarter of 2022 as scheduled on 25 May 2022.
* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2021 (see page 11); available at: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/
YOC AG
