12.04.2022 09:00:08
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Family channel RiC TV now available on MagentaTV at Deutsche Telekom and in HD quality
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Corporate News
Your Family Entertainment AG: Family channel RiC TV now available on MagentaTV at Deutsche Telekom and in HD quality
Munich, April 12th, 2022 - Today, Your Family Entertainment AG announced its new partnership with MagentaTV, the TV service of Deutsche Telekom. The popular family channel RiC TV has been made available to all customers of MagentaTV in Germany since 5 April 2022. Your Family Entertainment AG additionally announced that RiC TV is now also available in HD quality.
The cooperation with MagentaTV enables Your Family Entertainment AG to offer its advertising partners an extended reach of 4 million customers for the channel. RiC TV's entertaining and educational content is a perfect complement to the existing portfolio of MagentaTV for children and families.
The family channel RiC TV has delighted children and families in German-speaking countries for almost 10 years with its entertaining, educational and non-violent programmes. With over 33 million households in the DACH region covered, RiC TV is widely available via IPTV, streaming platforms, on YouTube as well as mobile TV platforms.
|End of News
