|
05.04.2022 09:00:03
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: German-language premiere of Stan Lee's 'SuperHero Kindergarten' on Austrian broadcaster ORF
|
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Corporate News
Munich, Germany, April 5th, 2022 - Today, Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) announced its new collaboration with ORF, the public broadcaster in Austria. The closed deal covers the exclusive free-TV rights for the German premiere of the new children's series 'SuperHero Kindergarten'. The series was developed by Stan Lee, creator of the 'Marvel Comics', together with Arnold Schwarzenegger. YFE is the exclusive distributor of 'SuperHero Kindergarten' internationally. YFE's new key shareholder, U.S. entertainment company Genius Brands International, produced the show. The series is expected to be shown on ORF 1 in the summer of 2022.
In this entertaining animated series, Arnold Schwarzenegger-inspired 'Arnold Armstrong' as former superhero 'Captain Fantastic' faces an unexpected career change: he is tasked with guiding a group of 6 children with special talents through superhero training and the challenges of kindergarten. With Armold's help, the kids learn to be responsible while protecting their town of Greenville from their rivals.
'SuperHero Kindergarten' is great fun for kids who can watch superhero kids grow up, while parents will be entertained by the animated Arnold Schwarzenegger. Each episode also conveys a valuable life lesson.
Stefanie Groiss-Horowitz, Director of Programming at ORF: "We are very happy about the great cooperation with YFE and the rights to the series 'Superhero Kindergarten'. Unmistakably, Austria's superhero Arnold Schwarzenegger was the role model for Mr. Arnold. He is the one to discover and train superpowers of the superhero children. This is not only fun for the little ones, but certainly for the whole family. Who wouldn't like to have superpowers to solve problems?"
Contact at ORF
05.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|Türkenstraße 87
|80799 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 997 271-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 997 271-91
|E-mail:
|ir@yfe.tv
|Internet:
|www.yfe.tv
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N14
|WKN:
|A161N1
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1319955
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1319955 05.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Your Family Entertainment AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Your Family Entertainment AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|2,82
|4,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in der Ukraine bleibt bestimmendes Thema: ATX schließt auf rotem Terrain -- DAX taucht zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börse in Japan gewinnt letztendlich leicht
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Leichte Aufschläge wurden unterdessen aus Japan gemeldet, die China-Börsen waren weiter in der Feiertagspause.