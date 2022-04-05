DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: German-language premiere of Stan Lee's 'SuperHero Kindergarten' on Austrian broadcaster ORF

DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Contract

Your Family Entertainment AG: German-language premiere of Stan Lee's 'SuperHero Kindergarten' on Austrian broadcaster ORF



05.04.2022 / 09:00

Corporate News

Your Family Entertainment AG

(WKN A161N1 / ISIN DE000A161N14 and WKN A3M QDJ / ISIN DE000A3MQDJ8)



Munich, Germany, April 5th, 2022 - Today, Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) announced its new collaboration with ORF, the public broadcaster in Austria. The closed deal covers the exclusive free-TV rights for the German premiere of the new children's series 'SuperHero Kindergarten'. The series was developed by Stan Lee, creator of the 'Marvel Comics', together with Arnold Schwarzenegger. YFE is the exclusive distributor of 'SuperHero Kindergarten' internationally. YFE's new key shareholder, U.S. entertainment company Genius Brands International, produced the show. The series is expected to be shown on ORF 1 in the summer of 2022.

In this entertaining animated series, Arnold Schwarzenegger-inspired 'Arnold Armstrong' as former superhero 'Captain Fantastic' faces an unexpected career change: he is tasked with guiding a group of 6 children with special talents through superhero training and the challenges of kindergarten. With Armold's help, the kids learn to be responsible while protecting their town of Greenville from their rivals.

'SuperHero Kindergarten' is great fun for kids who can watch superhero kids grow up, while parents will be entertained by the animated Arnold Schwarzenegger. Each episode also conveys a valuable life lesson.



To ensure highest quality, Your Family Entertainment AG was able to enlist Bernd Egger, Arnold's original German voice actor, for the German-language version of 'SuperHero Kindergarten'. The series was directed by renowned Hollywood director John Landis (Blues Brothers, Honey I Shrunk The Kids TV Show, Beverly Hills Cop) and written by Steven Banks, who was the lead writer of the SpongeBob series.

Stefanie Groiss-Horowitz, Director of Programming at ORF: "We are very happy about the great cooperation with YFE and the rights to the series 'Superhero Kindergarten'. Unmistakably, Austria's superhero Arnold Schwarzenegger was the role model for Mr. Arnold. He is the one to discover and train superpowers of the superhero children. This is not only fun for the little ones, but certainly for the whole family. Who wouldn't like to have superpowers to solve problems?"



Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales at Your Family Entertainment AG: "We are happy to present this great series with Arnold Schwarzenegger to viewers in Austria, and that we have found a renowned partner in ORF with a great reach for the premiere broadcast in the German-speaking world."



About ORF

The Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) is a public service media company and Austria's market and quality leader, headquartered in Vienna. 6.5 million people use the extensive range of programs on offer every day: 4.7 million listen to the radio every day, 4 million watch ORF TV programs every day and the ORF online offering reaches 140 million visits per month. Four TV channels, twelve radio programs, ORF.at network, ORF-TVthek, ORF-Radiothek, nine regional studios, an extensive network of correspondents with 16 foreign bureaus worldwide, ORF TELETEXT and much more provide daily public-law added value for the Austrian audience. ORF provides 24/7 multimedia information, acts as a cultural mediator and broadcaster, produces regional content to strengthen Austrian identity, and provides Austrian minorities with their own folk group broadcasts. It also produces Austrian entertainment formats for an audience of millions in all genres. As a foundation under public law with around 3,000 employees, ORF is not profit-oriented and balances its accounts; its annual revenue amounts to EUR 1,017 million. The organs of the ORF are the Foundation Council, the Director-General and the Audience Council. Legal supervision is the responsibility of the regulatory authority KommAustria.

About Your Family Entertainment AG

The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: WKN A161N1 / ISIN DE000A161N14 and WKN A3M QDJ / ISIN DE000A3MQDJ8; ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide.



Contact at ORF

ORF-Pressestelle

Alexandra Wittenberg

Würzburggasse 30

1136 Wien, Österreich

Tel.: +43 (0) 1 87878-12238

E-Mail: alexandra.wittenberg@orf.at

Contact at Your Family Entertainment AG

Laurence Robinet

Türkenstraße 87

80799 Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

E-Mail: Laurence.robinet@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv

www.rictv.de

www.fixundfoxi.tv