|
29.04.2022 11:35:54
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Publication of the 2021 Annual Report - positive developments in sales and EBITDA, entry of the strategic investor Genius Brands International, Inc.
|
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG
Your Family Entertainment AG: Publication of the 2021 Annual Report - positive developments in sales and EBITDA, entry of the strategic investor Genius Brands International, Inc.
Munich, 29 April 2022
Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (YFE), Munich, (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14 and WKN A3M QDJ; ISIN DE000A3MQDJ8) published it's business/annual financial report 2021 on 28 April 2022.
The company reported a 3% increase in sales revenues to 3,114k in the 2021 financial year compared to the previous year.
YFE's EBITDA also increased to 54k. Overall, as of December 31, 2021, YFE reported a net loss for the year of 79k, after generating a surplus of 47 thousand in the previous year.
In December 2021, a major milestone in the development of Your Family Entertainment AG was reached with the entry of strategic partner Genius Brands International (GNUS), Inc., a leading global US media company in the children's business. The 2021 financial figures have not yet included any synergy effects from the participation of Genius Brands International in YFE.
The most recent forecast given by the Management Board in the 2021 half-yearly financial report with regard to sales and EBITDA was confirmed by this report.
Compared to the balance sheet date of the previous year, the balance sheet total increased to 17,640k (previous year: 17,311k), the equity ratio is 46%.
Since 1 December 2021, the company has recorded a strong share price performance with an increase of around 140% (Frankfurt Stock Exchange). In addition, Your Family Entertainment was able to clear its debts significantly in the first quarter of 2022 by converting the convertible bond (around 4.4 million). The Company will also significantly strengthen its equity position through the ongoing capital increase project. As already announced on 28 April 2022, YFE will collect at least 3.6 million via subscription rights as part of this capital increase project. Unsubscribed shares will be offered to investors as part of the private placement efforts, which is expected to run until May 6, 2022.
The company's management board is therefore confident about the further positive development of YFE, especially with regard to cooperation with the new strategic shareholders and partners at Genius Brands International, Inc.
The complete business/annual financial report 2021 can be accessed on the homepage of Your Family Entertainment AG in the Investor Relations section under the following link:
https://www.yfe.tv/finanzberichte
About Your Family Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (YFE)
29.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|Türkenstraße 87
|80799 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 997 271-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 997 271-91
|E-mail:
|ir@yfe.tv
|Internet:
|www.yfe.tv
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N14
|WKN:
|A161N1
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1339809
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1339809 29.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!