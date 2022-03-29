|
29.03.2022 09:00:02
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG and the South African Broadcasting Corporation bring 'The Tribe' TV Show to South Africa
|
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Corporate News
Your Family Entertainment AG and the South African Broadcasting Corporation bring 'The Tribe' TV Show to South Africa
Munich, March 29th, 2022 - Today, Your Family Entertainment AG as the exclusive distributor of 'The Tribe' TV series announced an agreement with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for rights to the initial two seasons of the cult TV show, encompassing 104 episodes.
'The Tribe' is a unique science fiction drama series that explores a world in which a pandemic leaves only teenagers on planet earth. With COVID-19, this TV show is as relevant as ever. In a post-apocalyptic city, children and teenagers band together in so-called tribes to survive. The young protagonists also handle typical social and personal issues of adolescence with themes encompassing peer pressure, traditions, environmental issues, and finding a place in the world.
Your Family Entertainment AG is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. With over 3.500 half-hours, it owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe. The company focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content. Your Family Entertainment AG newly counts leading US-based children's entertainment company Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) as its major shareholder. Genius Brands International and Your Family Entertainment AG plan a far reaching cooperation to bring 'content with a purpose' to audiences worldwide.
Jacqui Hlongwane, Head of Programming SABC2: "The timing of the acquisition and broadcast of 'The Tribe' by SABC 2 could not have been more timely with the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Many young people have had to grow up very quickly in the past two years and in some cases they have had to take on adult roles and responsibilities as a result of the devastation of the pandemic. Therefore, 'The Tribe' will not only entertain our viewers but more importantly it will assist young people to make sense of their present realities as the show deals with relevant themes that South African teenagers are currently dealing with such as illness, death, love, relationships, heartbreak and teenage pregnancies."
Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales at Your Family Entertainment AG: "We are thrilled to make the cult TV show 'The Tribe' available to the large audience of a public broadcaster, especially in South Africa! We are certain that the show will find many fans in the region and are looking forward to working with other broadcasters worldwide to bring this cult TV show to as many audiences as possible."
Contact at SABC
29.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|Türkenstraße 87
|80799 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 997 271-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 997 271-91
|E-mail:
|ir@yfe.tv
|Internet:
|www.yfe.tv
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N14
|WKN:
|A161N1
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1313759
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1313759 29.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Your Family Entertainment AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Your Family Entertainment AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|2,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffen auf neue Verhandlungsrunde zwischen Russland und der Ukraine: ATX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Käufer. Der DAX knüpft an seine Vortagesgewinne an. Anleger in den USA greifen am Dienstag zu. Mit Ausnahme von Festland-China legten die Börsen in Asien am Dienstag zu.