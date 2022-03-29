DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG and the South African Broadcasting Corporation bring 'The Tribe' TV Show to South Africa

DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Contract

Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG and the South African Broadcasting Corporation bring 'The Tribe' TV Show to South Africa



29.03.2022 / 09:00

Your Family Entertainment AG

(WKN A161N1 / ISIN DE000A161N14 and WKN A3M QDJ / ISIN DE000A3MQDJ8)



Munich, March 29th, 2022 - Today, Your Family Entertainment AG as the exclusive distributor of 'The Tribe' TV series announced an agreement with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for rights to the initial two seasons of the cult TV show, encompassing 104 episodes.

'The Tribe' is a unique science fiction drama series that explores a world in which a pandemic leaves only teenagers on planet earth. With COVID-19, this TV show is as relevant as ever. In a post-apocalyptic city, children and teenagers band together in so-called tribes to survive. The young protagonists also handle typical social and personal issues of adolescence with themes encompassing peer pressure, traditions, environmental issues, and finding a place in the world.

Your Family Entertainment AG is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. With over 3.500 half-hours, it owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe. The company focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content. Your Family Entertainment AG newly counts leading US-based children's entertainment company Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) as its major shareholder. Genius Brands International and Your Family Entertainment AG plan a far reaching cooperation to bring 'content with a purpose' to audiences worldwide.

Jacqui Hlongwane, Head of Programming SABC2: "The timing of the acquisition and broadcast of 'The Tribe' by SABC 2 could not have been more timely with the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Many young people have had to grow up very quickly in the past two years and in some cases they have had to take on adult roles and responsibilities as a result of the devastation of the pandemic. Therefore, 'The Tribe' will not only entertain our viewers but more importantly it will assist young people to make sense of their present realities as the show deals with relevant themes that South African teenagers are currently dealing with such as illness, death, love, relationships, heartbreak and teenage pregnancies."

Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales at Your Family Entertainment AG: "We are thrilled to make the cult TV show 'The Tribe' available to the large audience of a public broadcaster, especially in South Africa! We are certain that the show will find many fans in the region and are looking forward to working with other broadcasters worldwide to bring this cult TV show to as many audiences as possible."



About SABC

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is South Africa's only public service broadcaster, established 85 years ago, in 1936. The corporation currently boasts nineteen (19) radio stations and six (6) television channels and has aggressively expanded its platforms to include digital platforms, reflecting the changing consumption patterns of its audiences. In 2013, the Corporation launched its 24-hour SABC News Channel 404, which has fast become a market leader since its inception. The SABC News division further extended its services to online and digital platforms with the launch of the SABC News App in 2019. The corporation launched its 24-Hour Sport Channel in April 2021 on the Openview platform, channel 124. The Sports Channel is also available on the SABC's DTT service and TelkomONE's mobile platform. In its commitment to fulfilling its mandate, the SABC will continue to play a critical role in ensuring that nation-building and social cohesion is promoted by acquiring and scheduling content that reflects South African stories on its radio, television and digital platforms.



About Your Family Entertainment AG

The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: WKN A161N1 / ISIN DE000A161N14 and WKN A3M QDJ / ISIN DE000A3MQDJ8; ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide.



Contact at SABC

Caroline Phalakatshela - Publicity Specialist, Video Entertainment

Tel: +27 72 382 2032

E-Mail: phalakatshelamc@sabc.co.za



Contact at Your Family Entertainment AG

Laurence Robinet

Your Family Entertainment AG

Tuerkenstrasse 87

80799 Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

E-Mail: Laurence.robinet@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv

www.rictv.de

www.fixundfoxi.tv