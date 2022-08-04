DGAP-News: Zalando SE: Zalando expects growth and improved profitability for the second half of 2022

DGAP-News: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Zalando SE: Zalando expects growth and improved profitability for the second half of 2022



04.08.2022 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Zalando expects growth and improved profitability for the second half of 2022

Second quarter Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) flat compared to Q2 2021 a t

3.8 billion euros, revenue of 2.6 billion euros (-4% YoY) and adjusted EBIT of

77.4 million euros

Zalando Plus grew 164% year-over-year, exceeding 1.5 million members

Successfully executing action plan to adapt to current volatile environment, with improved profitability expected for the second half of the year

Continuing to invest through cycle to drive deeper engagement with customers and growth in the partner business, notably with investment in Highsnobiety



BERLIN, AUGUST 4, 2022 // Zalando, a leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle in Europe, expects improved profitability and a return to growth in the second half of the year, confirming its outlook for the full year. In the second quarter the number of active customers grew steadily to over 49 million (11% YoY). In its progress to deepen customer relationships, the companys loyalty program, Zalando Plus, grew 164% year-over-year, with now over 1.5 million members.

Robert Gentz, Co-CEO at Zalando, says: We have demonstrated our agility as a team, showing that we can react quickly to adapt to the current environment while also making the experience of our customers even more inspiring and engaging. We continue to grow our customer base and are fully focused on our strategy and making selective investments across our business to ensure our long-term growth.

Zalando is progressing with its strategy to be the Starting Point for Fashion by deepening customer relationships and strengthening its relationships with partners to drive the growth of its platform business model. In the second quarter, Zalando invested in elevating the customer experience, notably in Beauty which grew over 30% year over year. Zalando launched its Plus membership program in Switzerland, and expanded to Romania and Hungary, increasing its footprint to 25 markets. Additionally, Zalando Lounge launched in Romania, Slovakia and Lithuania. In June, Zalando acquired a majority stake in Highsnobiety, one of the most influential fashion and lifestyle media companies in the world. Highsnobietys fashion authority, curation and storytelling expertise, combined with Zalandos innovative platform and reach will create an inspirational and engaging experience for both consumers and brands.

As part of its action plan to adapt to the current volatile market environment, Zalando is adjusting its offering to meet changing customer demands for the upcoming seasons. To improve order economics, a minimum order value was introduced in 15 additional markets at the beginning of June and is now live in all 25 markets. In its aim to adjust its cost base, Zalando reduced its marketing spend and drove efficiency improvements across its European logistics network.

We are focused on efficiency and margin improvement measures that will help us strengthen our profitability in the second half of the year. Our healthy balance sheet allows us to continue to invest into our technology platform and logistics infrastructure to enable our long term growth trajectory. says Dr. Sandra Dembeck, Chief Financial Officer at Zalando.

The companys gross merchandise volume in the second quarter of 2022 came in at 3.8 billion euros, showing a flat development, compared to an extraordinarily strong second quarter 2021, amid a challenging macroeconomic environment due to headwinds from external factors, notably lower consumer confidence, inflationary pressures and selected supply shortages impacting availability. Revenue fell by 4% to 2.6 billion euros mainly due to the transition of the business to a platform model. Zalando reported an adjusted EBIT of 77.4 million euros, resulting in a margin of 3%.

Zalando confirms its guidance provided on 23 June 2022 for the financial year 2022 with Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) expected to grow 3-7% to 14.8-15.3 billion euros. Revenue is expected to grow 0-3% to 10.4-10.7 billion euros with an adjusted EBIT of 180-260 million euros in the same period. Capital expenditure is expected to be in the range of 350-400 million euros.

The Q2 2022 financial report, as well as the earnings presentation for analysts and investors, is available on the Zalando Investor Relations website. Zalando will report the results for the third quarter 2022 on November 3, 2022.

(End)





Zalando group key figures (in EUR million)

Q2/22 Q2/21 Group GMV 3,781.0 3,780.0 Percent growth 0.0% 39.7% Group revenue 2,623.0 2,733.1 Percent growth -4.0% 34.3% Fashion Store 2,376.7 2,490.8 Thereof DACH 1,070.5 1,159.3 Thereof Rest of Europe 1,306.2 1,331.4 Offprice 376.2 360.5 Other 81.9 66.8 Reconciliation -211.7 -184.9 Adjusted group EBIT 77.4 184.1 Adjusted group EBIT margin 3.0% 6.7% Fashion Store 61.0 155.6 Thereof DACH 52.4 119.9 Thereof Rest of Europe 8.6 35.7 Offprice 9.5 27.0 Other 7.6 -0.3 Reconciliation -0.6 1.8 Net working capital 206.6 12.8 Capital expenditure -74.5 -51.6 Net income 14.0 120.4

Zalando group key performance indicators

Q2/22 Q2/21 Active customers (million) (over 12 months) 49.3 44.5 Number of orders (million) 67.8 65.6 Average orders per active customer (over 12 months) 5.2 5.0 Average basket size (EUR) (over 12 months) 55.9 57.7

Definitions are available in the Quarterly Report

About Zalando

Zalando is a leading European online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to over 49 million active customers in 25 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europes most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.

Media inquiries

Carolyn Groß

Business & Financial Communications

presse@zalando.de



Investor/Analyst inquiries

Patrick Kofler

Investor Relations

investor.relations@zalando.de